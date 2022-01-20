To dive into BBB22, the public and brothers need to let go of 21

It was enough for Globo to disclose the names of the cast of Pipoca do BBB22 (Big Brother Brasil) for the internet to give vent to a series of comparisons between the anonymous selected by Boninho this year and those who starred in the reality edition last year. In search of the new Juliette and Gil do Vigor model 2022, the public misses the chance to let new characters and stories emerge in the reality show on TV Globo.
Appointed (precociously) as the biggest phenomenon of the season, Marcos Vinícius, from Ceará, known as Vyni, has aroused love and hate on social media. At the same speed that the number of followers of the digital influencer on Instagram grows, rumors are increasing that his team would have copied the language and aesthetics used by the BBB21 champion, Juliette Freire, in the posts published on social networks.
0
Even the singer spoke about the situation during her participation in the Meeting, on Monday (1/17): “I think he is my fan too, because he took a photo with the same art as mine”, said the millionaire from the last edition, maybe without realizing that he had just put more thorns (from cacti?) in the confined brother’s path.
There are those who see in Vyni traces of Gil do Vigor. Gay, effeminate and Northeastern, both have, in fact, biographies with similar traits. But that is not enough to say that they will have the same trajectory. In fact, this should not even be considered: as much as we have similar characteristics, we are all individuals; unique.
Being “condemned” to be a “new Juliette” or a “new Gil” takes away from Vyni the possibility of being who he really is: himself. Labeling him as a “clone” of other ex-BBBs denies the participant the chance to be as unique as last season’s players. And if he only has his own story to tell in confinement, how will he be able to deal with the frustrations of those waiting for a Juliette or a Gil 2.0?
The same goes for Slovenia. From Paraiba — like Juliette — and a resident of Pernambuco — Gilberto’s land —, the young woman has also had her own identity erased by comparisons with the profiles presented by those who preceded her in the game. It’s as if the public is looking forward to a remake of the BBB aired exactly one year ago. Which doesn’t make any sense, by the way…
On the opposite pole, Naiara Azevedo and Natália Deodato have also been “celebrated” on the web as a kind of reissue of the duo formed by Karol Conká and Lumena Aleluia at BBB21. Another mistake, which, in order to adhere to “Lumenês”, can make authentic journeys unfeasible and slip into BOs incapable of surprising the audience.
Inside the house, it’s true, players also refer to last season’s contestants frequently. Miscalculation. After a phenomenon of the gigantic dimensions of BBB21, perhaps it would be better to seek a connection with the audience, without reinforcing the attachment to the season shown last year. To dive into the twenty-second edition of the most watched reality in the country, the public and participants need to let go.
And that doesn’t mean that anyone should stop liking the brothers who rocked so much last year. It’s just an invitation for us all to be open to the amount of confusion, emotion and entertainment that the 20 people selected for this edition can offer us.
Remember when grandma used to say that “repeated sticker doesn’t complete album”? Perhaps the logic is somewhat similar. And the good news is that the new stickers have arrived…
To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.
Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.