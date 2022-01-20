To dive into BBB22, the public and brothers need to let go of 21

It was enough for Globo to disclose the names of the cast of Pipoca do BBB22 (Big Brother Brasil) for the internet to give vent to a series of comparisons between the anonymous selected by Boninho this year and those who starred in the reality edition last year. In search of the new Juliette and Gil do Vigor model 2022, the public misses the chance to let new characters and stories emerge in the reality show on TV Globo.

Appointed (precociously) as the biggest phenomenon of the season, Marcos Vinícius, from Ceará, known as Vyni, has aroused love and hate on social media. At the same speed that the number of followers of the digital influencer on Instagram grows, rumors are increasing that his team would have copied the language and aesthetics used by the BBB21 champion, Juliette Freire, in the posts published on social networks.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (3) laís-medica-bbb22 Laís was the first confirmed participant of the popcorn group. She is a doctor, is 30 years old, and is from Crixás (GO)Reproduction / TV Globo 5dd21cb8-0e3c-4375-89fb-f2006f07ea76 Luciano is also a popcorn fan. Actor and dancer, he is 28 years old, and is from Florianópolis (SC) jessilane_bbb22 The third member of the popcorn group is Jessilane, a biologist from Valparaíso de Goiás. She is 26 years old and promised “not to be a plant”.TV Globo Eliezer-bbb22 Eliezer is from Volta Redonda (RJ), is 31 years old, is a designer and entrepreneur. Also in the BBB22 popcorn groupTV Globo slovenia-bbb22 Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. It’s from Popcorn!TV Globo ***lucas-bbb22 Lucas, from Vila Velha (ES), is an engineer and medical student. He is 31 years old and was cast in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***barbara-bbb22 Bárbara is one of the popcorn group. She is 29 years old, is a PR and model. Born in Novo Hamburgo (RS)TV Globo ***arthur-aguiar-bbb22 Arthur Aguiar really agreed to participate in BBB22. The actor is the first participant in the box.TV Globo ***rodrigo-bbb22 Rodrigo is 36 years old, is a commercial manager and represents São José dos Campos (SP) in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***natália-bbb22 Also from popcorn, Natália is 22 years old and is from Belo Horizonte (MG). Sister is a model and nail designerTV Globo ***vinícius-bbb22 From Ceará, Vinicius was the last of the popcorn group to be announced. In a few days, it already has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram. TV Globo ***pedroscooby-bbb22 Pedro Scooby is also in the cabin group. The surfer is 33 years old, is the father of 3 children and is the ex-husband of Luana PiovaniTV Globo ***brunna gonçalves-bbb22 Brunna is a dancer, influencer and wife of singer Ludmilla. He is 30 years old and is from Nilópolis (RJ). From the stages to the BBB22 cabin!TV Globo ***paulo andré camillo Another athlete for the BBB 22 box. Paulo André Camilo is from Santo André (SP), is 23 years old and competed in the Olympic Games TV Globo ***maria-bbb22 Featured as Verena in the soap opera Amor de Mãe, on TV Globo, Maria also goes to the BBB22 box. She is from Rio de Janeiro, is 21 years old and is an actress and singer. ***jadepicon-bbb22 It’s her! Jade Picon, 20 years old, is confirmed at BBB22. The businesswoman and influencer from São Paulo is in the reality box TV Globo f07c705f-78b6-46be-bec4-ac5a34640dab Also in the cast of Amor de Mãe, Douglas Silva will join the BBB22 cabin. The actor is from Rio de Janeiro, is 33 years old and became famous for playing the childhood of the bandit Dadinho in the film City of God.TV Globo ***linn da broken-bbb22 Linn da Quebrada is confirmed for the BBB22 cabin. Linn is 31 years old, is a singer and actress ***tiago abravanel-bbb22 Silvio Santos’ grandson is coming! Tiago Abravanel is 34 years old, is an actor and presenter, and was already highly rated for the BBB22 boxTV Globo ***naiara azevedo Naiara Azevedo will even be at BBB22. The country singer is 32 years old, from Farol (PR) and owner of the hit 50 reaisTV Globo 0

Even the singer spoke about the situation during her participation in the Meeting, on Monday (1/17): “I think he is my fan too, because he took a photo with the same art as mine”, said the millionaire from the last edition, maybe without realizing that he had just put more thorns (from cacti?) in the confined brother’s path.

There are those who see in Vyni traces of Gil do Vigor. Gay, effeminate and Northeastern, both have, in fact, biographies with similar traits. But that is not enough to say that they will have the same trajectory. In fact, this should not even be considered: as much as we have similar characteristics, we are all individuals; unique.

Being “condemned” to be a “new Juliette” or a “new Gil” takes away from Vyni the possibility of being who he really is: himself. Labeling him as a “clone” of other ex-BBBs denies the participant the chance to be as unique as last season’s players. And if he only has his own story to tell in confinement, how will he be able to deal with the frustrations of those waiting for a Juliette or a Gil 2.0?

The same goes for Slovenia. From Paraiba — like Juliette — and a resident of Pernambuco — Gilberto’s land —, the young woman has also had her own identity erased by comparisons with the profiles presented by those who preceded her in the game. It’s as if the public is looking forward to a remake of the BBB aired exactly one year ago. Which doesn’t make any sense, by the way…

On the opposite pole, Naiara Azevedo and Natália Deodato have also been “celebrated” on the web as a kind of reissue of the duo formed by Karol Conká and Lumena Aleluia at BBB21. Another mistake, which, in order to adhere to “Lumenês”, can make authentic journeys unfeasible and slip into BOs incapable of surprising the audience.

Inside the house, it’s true, players also refer to last season’s contestants frequently. Miscalculation. After a phenomenon of the gigantic dimensions of BBB21, perhaps it would be better to seek a connection with the audience, without reinforcing the attachment to the season shown last year. To dive into the twenty-second edition of the most watched reality in the country, the public and participants need to let go.

And that doesn’t mean that anyone should stop liking the brothers who rocked so much last year. It’s just an invitation for us all to be open to the amount of confusion, emotion and entertainment that the 20 people selected for this edition can offer us.

Remember when grandma used to say that “repeated sticker doesn’t complete album”? Perhaps the logic is somewhat similar. And the good news is that the new stickers have arrived…

