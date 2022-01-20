Today’s Horoscope: January 20, 2022; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Thursday January 20, 2022. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Your command ability and your creative skills will be greatly enhanced today. Make the most of your time as luck and events are in your favor. The money arrives by chance or on account.
Sign date: 03/21 to 04/20
Guardian Angel: cassiel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 4-88-22-85-54-37-83
Bull
Economic benefits will come from everything you undertake. Your personal image will attract the team and you will be the center of attention in everything you do. Today you can handle everything and luck also follows.
Sign date: 04/21 to 05/20
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 6-48-73-25-1-56-3
Twins
Your relationship with intimates will be a little difficult. Take care of your explosions or you will get free and difficult enemies. Have a good trip, but control expenses, your pocket is very loose today.
Sign date: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 33-75-47-27-9-24-98
Cancer
You will be with very funny people who will make you spend unforgettable moments, they will bring you surprises and benefits for your future. If you start, new doors to success will open.
Sign date: 06/21 to 07/22
Guardian Angel: israfil
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 68-94-41-34-18-20-99
Lion
It is a day when your steadfastness and conviction will be able to face the problems that will appear in your next circle. Take care of the diet and rest. Today nothing in a hurry and if you drive, more prudence.
Sign date: 07/23 to 08/22
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 52-86-87-35-14-71-11
Virgin
You will receive news that will change your mood. The relationship with those close to you will be very positive and you will have the support of everyone. Close and very hot love, her image reflects a lot of sensuality.
Sign date: 08/23 to 09/22
Guardian Angel: Phanuel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 44-23-16-13-45-28-76
Lb
Problems that come from behind will be resolved quickly. Don’t speed up the pace and let everything go at its own pace, even in love be patient, everything will come in due time and it will get better.
Sign date: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Theliel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 78-53-66-65-42-36-5
Scorpion
Labor or social issues will be solved in a simple way today, don’t complicate your life by distorting everything. Have more patience when driving, not going faster today will get you there sooner.
Sign date: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Jeliel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 21-60-97-17-51-57-32
Sagittarius
With friendships, there will be some envy or jealousy that you can avoid ignoring. Your image will be very attractive and very influential, and the night will be very moved by the loves you bring.
Sign date: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: metatron
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 93-38-8-74-72-79-81
Capricorn
Don’t be pressured by melancholy or laziness. Today is a day to advance in everything with a minimum of effort, even passion is near, you have awakened the love of someone special.
Sign date: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 40-19-55-12-63-84-49
Aquarium
Look for quiet people first of all in the morning. Your nerves will be on the surface and a bad response would cause a conflict, more carefully if you drive. A pending issue has been resolved.
Sign date: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 7-92-91-62-2-15-96
Fish
You will receive news along with a surprise. Today will be a very active day socially and intimately. The night promises to be very hot and passionate, in you you are sublimating it.
Sign date: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 90-67-10-26-58-50-30