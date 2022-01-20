Topic #626: China – Covid zero policy limits | The subject

A cordon sanitaire at the borders and tens of millions of people in targeted lockdowns. On the eve of its main holiday and a global event in Beijing, the country that first identified the new coronavirus continues with the most draconian measures to contain it. Combined with a vaccination rate of over 85%, this strategy managed to keep deaths from the disease at a comparatively low level (around 5,000 recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, against more than 850,000 in the US, for example). But it is now questioned both from the point of view of efficacy (the ômicron variant is already present in at least 7 of the 31 provinces) and of side effects (insufficient recovery of activity). A professor at New York University in Shanghai, economist Rodrigo Zeidan tells how it works in practice: “If a case is detected in a condominium, the authorities close the place with whoever is inside” and promote mass testing. Foreign companies and governments may turn up their noses, but this approach has “high popular support”, he says. Journalist Carlos Gil also participates in the episode, who was a correspondent for TV Globo in Asia for more than three years. It is he who explains the strict rules of the “bubble” where athletes and others will be involved in the Winter Olympics, starting on February 4 in the Chinese capital. As an audience, in the arenas, only invited and in a limited number. Gil compares this environment to that of the Tokyo Games in 2021. “In China, anyone who steps outside the closed circuit will face sanctions”, even deportation.