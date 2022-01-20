Tottenham beat Leicester in incredible comeback, with two goals from Steven Bergwijn in stoppage time | english football

With two from Dutchman Steven Bergwijn in stoppage time, 50 and 52 minutes into the second half, Tottenham managed an incredible comeback over Leicester, away from home, winning 3-2 this Wednesday, in a postponed game of the 17th round of the Championship. English.

The result took the London team to 36 points, fifth in the competition. Leicester, on the other hand, remained in tenth, with 25.

The home team opened the scoring in the 24th minute of the first half, with Patson Baka. Hary Kane equalized for Tottenham at 38, but Leicester returned to lead the score at 31 of the second half, with a goal from Maddison.