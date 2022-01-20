TSE assesses the possibility of banning the Telegram app

posted on 1/19/2022 1:29 PM



(credit: Dimitri Karastelev/Unsplash)

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso, has been trying to contact Telegram representatives for more than a month and is evaluating the possibility of banning the platform by Congress. On December 16, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso sent a letter to Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, by electronic means, requesting a meeting to discuss possible means of cooperation between the application and the Court in the fight against disinformation and fake news.

In the document, the TSE pointed to making significant efforts to neutralize disinformation related to electoral procedures to guarantee free and fair elections in the country and pointed out that conspiracy theories and false information about the electoral system circulate through the channel.

“Telegram is a fast-growing messaging app in Brazil, being present on 53% of all active smartphones available in the country. Through Telegram, conspiracy theories and false information about the electoral system are currently spread in Brazil.”

The TSE also recalled that the company does not have a representative in Brazil, which makes dialogue difficult in the midst of the election year.

“As the company does not have an office in Brazil, I would like to know the most suitable person or team to establish contact and discuss these issues, as well as possible forms of cooperation between TSE and Telegram for the negative effects of electoral disinformation”, he concluded.

The emails were not answered and the attempt to send the document via the Post Office was unsuccessful, as no one was found at the address provided, in the United Arab Emirates.

The TSE has already established partnerships with other platforms, such as WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook, to contain fake news in the elections, and should discuss possible measures with the other ministers of the Court, in the resumption of work.

At the beginning of the month, according to the newspaper Economic value, Barroso argued that if Telegram does not collaborate with the Electoral Justice and continues without effective representation in Brazil, Congress should ban its operations in the country.

In a note, the publication reported, the TSE explained that “no relevant actor in the 2022 electoral process can operate in Brazil without adequate legal representation, responsible for complying with national legislation and judicial decisions”.