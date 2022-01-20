TSE cannot open dialogue with Telegram, and Barroso talks about barring app in the election

BRASILIA – The possibility of the telegram being vetoed in this year’s electoral campaigns for not having a representation in Brazil to receive and comply with court orders entered the agenda of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). as showed the Estadão, a group of Federal Public Ministry (MPF) more linked to the fight against cybercrime been defending this interpretation internally and advising the other attorneys in this regard. The researchers’ concern is that the platform, which has no rules to curb the spread of false information, becomes a stage for electoral fake news.

The President of the TSE, Luis Roberto Barroso, will take the topic for debate with the other ministers on the return from recess. In a note released by the Electoral Court, he states that “no relevant actor in the 2022 electoral process can operate in Brazil without adequate legal representation, responsible for complying with national legislation and judicial decisions”.

On December 16th, Barroso sent a letter to Telegram, by e-mail, requesting an audience with Pavel Durov, founder of the company, based in Dubai. I wanted to discuss cooperation against the misinformation that circulates on the app and affects confidence in Brazilian elections.

Barroso was ignored. At least four mailing attempts were also unsuccessful. The court does not intend to send a representative to the company because it has information that the office in Dubai does not have a de facto representative of the company. Only a small group of low-ranking employees work on site.

Telegram represents today one of the main concerns for this year’s electoral disputes. Without local representation, the platform is beyond the reach of Brazilian justice, and experts point to the risk of it being a channel for the spread of fake news, attacks on institutions and hate speech. Investigators also complain that the app does not cooperate even in national investigations into crimes such as apology for Nazism and pedophilia.

With less strict operating rules, it attracts extremists banned from networks such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. It is through Telegram, for example, that outlaw blogger Allan dos Santos continues to carry out attacks on institutions after having accounts deleted from other platforms.

President Jair Bolsonaro also intensified the strategy of inviting supporters to follow him on Telegram, but he is not the only pre-candidate who communicates through this app. Leader in polls for voting intentions, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also uses the tool and has around 46,000 followers. Ciro Gomes’ channel (PDT), in turn, has 19,000.

The idea of ​​prohibiting the operation of services without representation in Brazil, with a view to the election, is based on an interpretation of what is set out in the Law of Elections, of 1997, and in the resolution edited by the TSE on electoral propaganda. The texts require that candidate, party and coalition “sites” be hosted on an internet provider established in the country. Telegram and other services such as gettr, talker and Gab would be included in this rule, in the interpretation of MPF members.

However, the thesis is not the majority. It faces resistance among specialists and even within the TSE. In sectors of the court, there are those who consider that the understanding applied to the law and the resolution is “forcing the bar” to try to solve a complex problem.

In practice, there are two possible paths for the tool to be vetoed. A court order to exclude it from app stores, such as the Apple Store and Google Store, which would prevent it from being downloaded by users in Brazil, or a block via internet providers, as is already the case with sites that allow illegal downloads of movies and music, ignoring copyright.

Visit

In November, the Estadão was in the building where Telegram’s Dubai office is located. There is no apparent identification that the application operates from there. The headquarters are located on the 23rd floor of a commercial office complex, in Tower A of the Business Central Towers. Building security did not allow entry to the report.

Telegram is close to the emirate’s business center, in a modern high-rise region that the sheikhs developed to attract technology and telecommunications companies. The neighborhood is known as the Internet City, next to the Media City, and there are the headquarters of local and multinational telephony operators such as the North American Oracle and the Chinese giant Huawei.

The application was transferred to Dubai after clashes with the Russian government, on the grounds that it would have tax advantages there. One of the founding brothers met with the royal family that rules the emirate – the meeting, in April, was with the crown prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

“To be truly free you must be prepared to risk everything for freedom,” wrote Pavel Durov, who often posts cryptic pictures of life in the desert, on social media.

fake news

Responsible for elections in Brazil, the TSE is pressured to adopt strategies that make disputes take place fairly, and that the internet is not used to erode the credibility of the process. Among the main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, who will run for reelection, has encouraged his supporters to migrate to Telegram, where he has more than a million followers. Despite the arrival and growth of other pre-candidates on the app, Bolsonaro is a skyrocketing leader in the number of connected followers. Platforms like Facebook and twitter have been intensifying actions to contain fake news and hate speech, especially in the midst of the pandemic and drawing up their own rules for the election period, but there is no news of any change on the part of Telegram.