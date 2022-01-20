TV Globo journalists are banned from commenting on ‘BBB 22’, says columnist | BBB



Big Brother Brasil 22 – Reproduction

Big Brother Brazil 22reproduction

Published 01/19/2022 15:34 | Updated 01/19/2022 18:57

Rio – TV Globo has banned the station’s journalists from commenting on ‘BBB 22’ on social media, according to columnist Leo Dias, from “Metropoles”. The orientation would have come after director Boninho was bothered by a comment by the international correspondent in London Rodrigo Carvalho about the lineup of the participants.

The correspondent revealed that he was rooting against participant Laís and mocked the entry of Slovenia on the program. “Preparing the ‘Meet Slovenia’ storyline for Sunday’s Show of Life.” Annoyed, the director of the reality show countered. “Hey Rodrigo, get real and stop chasing clicks! You don’t need that!”

Also according to the columnist, the editor-in-chief warned the journalists on duty about the decision and called those who were not present to inform them. The determination was straightforward: journalists are prohibited from criticizing or praising ‘BBB’ members on social networks.

The measure would have the objective of avoiding a wrong interpretation by the public about a possible preference of the broadcaster for some of the participants of the program or that TV Globo interferes in the dynamics of the reality. show.

wanted by THE DAY, TV Globo stated that journalists already know the regulations on the use of social networks. “The Editorial Principles are very clear regarding the use of social networks. Globo journalists know them well. There is no need to reiterate them all the time.”