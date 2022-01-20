Two pig kidneys are transplanted into a human in the United States

posted on 01/20/2022 12:34 / updated on 01/20/2022 12:36



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

A team, led by scientists from the University of Alabama in the United States, managed to transplant two genetically modified pig kidneys into a brain-dead human. The result was released this Thursday (20/1) in a scientific article published in the journal American Journal of Transplantation.

The intention of the transplant is to evaluate how the human body reacts to the animal’s organ so that such surgeries can be performed in the future.

According to the article, the transplanted human did not have organ rejection and both kidneys remained functioning until the devices that kept the person alive were turned off, 74 hours later.

“In summary, our study suggests that key barriers to human xenotransplantation have been overcome and identifies where new knowledge is needed to optimize human xenotransplantation outcomes,” the scientists conclude.

The pig kidney needs to be genetically modified so that it does not cause rejection in humans. Studies to make xenotransplantation possible have been carried out for years in the world. In Brazil, the University of São Paulo (USP) is developing similar research that should carry out tests on humans in two years.

In October, doctors at the Langone Health Medical Center at New York University, in the United States, performed the first transplant of its kind in the world, but the result of the operation has not yet been published in a scientific article.

The kidney was also monitored for the next three days, showed no signs of rejection and continued to function normally.

Heart transplant

In the same vein, in January the first pig heart was transplanted into a human being. The surgery was performed at the University Hospital of Maryland. The 57-year-old man lived connected to a machine to circulate blood. So far, he has not shown rejection of the pig’s heart.