Ukraine invasion will be a disaster for Russia, says Biden

WASHINGTON – The president of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Wednesday, 19, that it will be a disaster for the Russia if you finally decide to invade Ukraine and reiterated its threats of strong economic sanctions. “Putin has never seen sanctions like the ones I promised would be imposed if he invaded Ukraine,” Biden told a news conference on Wednesday, the eve of the first anniversary of his rise to power.

The president said he hopes the president Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine, making a negative assessment of the ability of the United States and its European allies to persuade the Russian leader not to send troops across the border. “I think he’s going to test the West, test the United States and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), in the most meaningful way he can? Yes, I think so,” Biden told reporters during a press conference in the East Room of the White House, adding: “But I think he will pay a heavy price for it. And I think he’s going to regret doing it.”

Asked to clarify whether he was accepting that a break-in was coming, Biden said: “My guess is he’s going to break in. He needs to do something.” Biden’s prediction of an invasion is the firmest acknowledgment yet that the US expects Putin to move after assembling 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine.

Biden later offered less certainty, saying he could not say whether Putin had decided to invade. “I suspect it matters which side of the bed he gets up on so he knows exactly what he’s going to do,” the president said.

Reviewing his first year in office, Biden said there were challenges, but also “enormous progress”, referring to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and efforts to recover the economy.

At the start of the press conference, Biden accused Republicans of refusing to “play the game” of running the country and insisted he didn’t promise too much to the American people, despite failing to pass sweeping social spending legislation or voting rights protections. “I didn’t anticipate that there would be such a strong effort to make sure the most important thing is that President Biden does nothing,” he said.

“Who are Republicans for?” he asked in response to a question about his stalled schedule. Biden did not mention that much of his agenda was blocked by Democratic, not Republican, lawmakers. And he insisted he would not reduce his ambitions in the face of difficulties in Congress. “We just have to show what we are and what the other team is not,” he said.

The press conference is the second in his presidency and less than a day before his inauguration anniversary amid a stalled schedule and low approval ratings. Last year, Biden successfully passed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill early, led a campaign that vaccinated millions of Americans, and negotiated a bipartisan bill to invest $1 trillion in US roads, bridges, pipes and broadband. parents.

But the president has had a string of failures since the middle of last year, including a hasty and chaotic exit from the Afghanistan, a months-long battle with two Democratic senators over their far-reaching social spending legislation and failure to pass voting rights protections that he describes as crucial to the fate of democracy in the country.

The president has yet to meet his own goals to combat climate change. And while he has reversed some of President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policies, he has yet to deliver on his broader promise of a pathway to citizenship for millions of people living in the country without legal permission.

And in the central pledge he made during the 2020 campaign – to “end” the pandemic that has rocked school, work and social life in the country for two years – Biden has struggled to respond to variants of coronavirus that have killed more than 850,000 American Americans since the beginning of the pandemic. / NYT, AFP and EFE