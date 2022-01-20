‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Noca is face to face with his son Jerônimo | come around

Despite the fear of rejection, Noca (Marieta Severo), who has returned to her hometown for her mother’s funeral, decides to introduce herself to her son. Jerome (Thelmo Fernandes). And the situation unfolds in an unexpected way. He welcomes the cook, who doesn’t say who she really is.
In this meeting, past and present mix and another revelation comes to light: Noca has another granddaughter, Thaiane (Georgina Castro), Jerônimo’s bastard daughter, who wants to follow in her grandmother’s footsteps.
Son doesn’t recognize mother
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Jerônimo (Thelmo Fernandes) doesn’t want to talk about Noca (Marieta Severo) — Photo: TV Globo
To bridge the gap between mother and son, cousin Sueli probes Jerônimo, who doesn’t like to hear about Noca at all.
“As for this lady, what I can say is that she was never and will never be part of my family”, he says.
Thinking that her son is coming towards her, Noca has a drop in blood pressure and passes out, scraping her elbow. He helps her and takes her to the house, carefully. With her eyes, the cook begs Sueli not to say anything about who she is.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Noca (Marieta Severo), seeing her son so close, feels bad and faints — Photo: TV Globo
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Thaiane (Georgina Castro) knows that Noca (Marieta Severo) is her grandmother — Photo: TV Globo
The dressing in Noca is Neuza, the family’s maid and mother of Thaiane (Georgina Castro). The girl is Jerome’s bastard daughter.
Unlike Jerônimo, Thaiane knows that Noca is his mother, as she saw the confusion of the gossips at the wake, took a picture of her and even took a bottle of medicine with the cook’s name engraved on it.
“For God’s sake, mother. It’s obvious that this is my grandmother. And the fact that your Jerônimo doesn’t accept me has nothing to do with her. Who knows, with my grandmother, the story will be different.. .”, dreams Thaine, being soon cut off by her mother.
20 Jan
Thursday
Lara makes it clear to Christian/Renato that the deal between them is over. Jerônimo helps Noca who faints. Thaiane complains to Neuza about not being recognized as a daughter by Jerônimo. Ravi is excited about Lara’s invitation to work at the restaurant. Christian/Renato asks Ravi to forget about Lara. Sueli insists that Noca approach Jerônimo. Lara asks Christian/Renato to step away from her life. Thaiane gets information from Sueli on where Noca’s restaurant is and decides to go to Rio de Janeiro.
