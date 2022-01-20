Under pressure from the party for parties, Boris Johnson relaxes restrictions against Omicron – International

LONDON – The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced this Wednesday, 19, that it will end next week the main restrictions against the spread of Covid-19 imposed to combat the variant omicron. In addition, in March he plans to end the isolation for positive cases. The measure, however, comes amid pressure after the press revealed parties at his official residence during the lockdown.

From Thursday, January 27th, the use of a mask will no longer be mandatory, teleworking will not be officially recommended and the health passport will not be mandatory to have access to nightclubs and large agglomerations, announced the Conservative leader in Parliament. .

“As Covid becomes endemic, we have to replace legal obligations with advice and recommendations,” Johnson argued. He said he had no intention of extending rules imposing isolation for positive Covid-19 cases that expire on March 24. That date could even be brought forward.

The decision goes against what the prime minister had been doing in the fight against the pandemic since he himself was infected in 2020. Since the end of last year, the country had been recording record numbers of cases due to the spread of the Ômicron variant. The numbers show signs of falling now, but hospitalizations are still a concern and the number of deaths was the highest on Tuesday, the 18th, than recorded in almost a year.

This relaxation of measures has no health reasons, but political ones. It comes amid a scandal over government parties during confinement, which directly affected the prime minister. Johnson struggles to quell an internal revolt by his own lawmakers who are angered by parties in Downing Street, the prime minister’s office and residence.

refusal to resign

The prime minister told parliament on Wednesday he would not resign. Johnson, who in 2019 won his party’s most votes in more than 30 years with a pledge to “Finish Brexit”, has repeatedly apologized for the parties and said he didn’t know about many of them.

However, he attended what he said he thought was a work event on May 20, 2020, at which guests were instructed to “bring your own drink”.

“Every week the prime minister offers absurd and frankly unbelievable defenses to the Downing Street parties, and every week that falls apart,” Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, told parliament.

Pressure on the prime minister grew when a Conservative MP defected to the opposition Labor Party and a former member of Johnson’s cabinet told him: “In the name of God, go!”

The demand from former Brexit minister David Davis came during a combative question session in the House of Commons, where Johnson defended his administration’s record in managing the economy, fighting crime and the coronavirus pandemic. He also tried to put aside questions about the “partygate” scandal that threatens his career.

Johnson ignored calls for resignation, but his performance was met with muffled applause from the Conservative side of the House of Commons.

vote of no confidence

Conservative lawmakers are judging whether to open a vote of no confidence against Johnson amid public anger over the partygate scandal. Under Conservative Party rules, a vote of no confidence in the party leader can be triggered if 54 party lawmakers write letters demanding it.

So far, only a few Conservative members of Parliament have openly called for Johnson to step down, although several dozen are believed to have sent letters, including some elected as part of a landslide victory led by Johnson in December 2019.

Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen, who is calling for a leadership change, said he believed the 54-signature threshold would be reached “this week,” setting the stage for a vote of no confidence in a few days.

If Johnson lost the confidence vote among the party’s 359 lawmakers, it would trigger a race to replace him as Conservative leader. The winner would also become prime minister.

Toppling Johnson would leave the UK in limbo for months as the West grapples with the Ukraine crisis and the world’s fifth-largest economy grapples with the inflationary wave triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, with UK inflation rising to highest in nearly 30 years.

Key rivals within the Conservative Party include Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, 41, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, 46.

At least 14 parties

From the lockdown announced by Johnson on March 23, 2020, until April last year, there were at least 14 parties in Downing Street, the seat of the British government, in the heart of London. One of them took place on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral., husband of Queen Elizabeth II – the prime minister immediately apologized to the royal family.

Last week, the British press reported that one of the parties, in May 2020, got out of control and entered the dawn in the gardens of the official residence. One of the guests, a little more excited, broke the balance of Wilf Johnson, the prime minister’s 1-year-old son. Reports from some patrons guarantee that a special refrigerator was installed in the press room to store bottles of wine.

The prime minister’s future now depends on the outcome of the investigation into Sue Gray, a senior cabinet official responsible for monitoring government ethics. At 64, she has a reputation for being independent and impeccable fame.

Johnson told lawmakers that Gray’s report would be published next week and urged his party to withhold judgment until then. “It is up to the inquiry to provide an explanation of what happened,” he said.

Johnson’s apologies – in which he acknowledged “errors in judgment” but not breaking personal rules – appear to have weakened, rather than strengthened, his position in the party. Even lawmakers who supported Johnson say he would have to resign if he is found to have lied. AP, AFP and REUTERS