Understand the crisis that could lead to the fall of Boris Johnson in the UK – International

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is struggling to stay in power amid a scandal involving holding private parties in Downing Street during the lockdown period in United Kingdom.

Understand the main points of the crisis and learn how it can lead to Johnson’s downfall:

How it all began?

In November 2021, the tabloid The Mirror published an article denouncing the holding, in 2020, of Christmas parties in government offices, including Johnson’s. At the time, meetings like these were banned because of the pandemic.

How many parties took place?

British media reported that at least 11 meetings took place at Johnson’s Downing Street residence or other government departments between May 2020 and April 2021.

What are the charges against Boris Johnson?

The prime minister is accused of having participated in some of the events and of having lied about the existence of the parties, in addition to having broken his own anti-covid-19 rules.

What has Johnson’s response been so far?

Initially, the British prime minister denied the existence of Christmas parties in Downing Street, saying he had received confirmation that no anti-covid rules had been broken. He said, however, that if the fact were proven, there would be disciplinary action for all involved. In January, he admitted to having attended a meeting in his garden, which he called “work”. A few days later, he apologized to the queen elizabeth II for holding a party, in which he would not have participated, on the day of the funeral of the prince phillip.

Is there an investigation going on?

On December 9, the British government reported that the country’s top civil servant, Simon Case, would conduct an inquiry into three alleged encounters. After the disclosure of new complaints, the scope was expanded to cover other meetings. On the 17th of the same month, however, Case left the position due to complaints of holding an event in his own office. He was replaced by Sue Gray.

British police say they will not investigate the Downing Street meetings unless Gray’s inquiry finds evidence of possible crimes.

What can happen now?

Johnson’s future is still uncertain. It is not yet known when Gray’s report will be published or what conclusions it will draw.

In any case, several conservatives have already sent letters of support for a “vote of no confidence”, a formal vote by which members of a legislature or similar deliberative body indicate that they no longer support a leader or government.

Who can replace Johnson?

The two lawmakers considered favorites to replace Johnson are his finance minister, Rishi Sunak, who has played a leading role in publicizing the government’s support for the economy during the covid-19 pandemic, and the popular foreign minister, Liz Truss. among the rank and file of the party.