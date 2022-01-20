Understand the Robinho case: what is known about the crime

Brazilian player was sentenced to nine years in prison for having participated in a collective sexual abuse, according to the Italian Justice

GABRIELA BILÓ/ESTADÃO CONTENT Player was announced at Santos in 2020, but did not play for the team; their last match was played on July 19 of that year



Robinho, idol of Santos and striker of Brazilian Team in two World Cups, he was sentenced by the Italian court to nine years in prison for having, according to the sentence, sexually abused an Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub in 2013. Ricardo Falco, a friend of the athlete, received the same verdict. Another four Brazilians were accused of sexual abuse in a group by the girl, but they have not yet been prosecuted because they were no longer in Italy during the investigations. The victim claims that she celebrated her 23rd birthday at the nightclub, was drunk and was coerced into having sex. The player says he had a consensual relationship with her.

What does the Justice of Italy say?

In the second instance trial, Judge Francesca Vitale wrote that the “victim was humiliated and used by the player and his friends to satisfy his sexual instincts”. According to Vitale, the number of people involved is an aggravating factor, “in particular due to the contempt shown in the confrontation of the victim, who was brutally humiliated and used”.

What does the defense allege?

In October 2020, after the conviction in the second instance, Robinho’s defense issued a note saying that the player had consensual sexual relations with the Albanian woman. “The player reiterates that he did not commit the crime of which he is accused and that he has always had a consensual sexual relationship”, says an excerpt from the text signed by lawyers Luciano Santoro and Marisa Alija. “Actually, there was no sexual violence, nor admission of guilt in the telephone interceptions, which is clear when analyzed in full and in the correct context”.

How the investigation reached Robinho

Eavesdropping and wiretapping served as evidence against the attacker. “In a conversation intercepted on January 3, 2014, at 10:47 pm, between Jairo and Robinho, the player says that ‘the boys are in shit, less bad than there is God, because I didn’t touch that girl”, describes judge Francesca Vitale. On January 12, 2014, in another conversation, the player says he doesn’t remember the woman. Robinho changed the version in a new conversation with Jairo, on the 24th. Asked if he had had sex with the woman, he replied: “No, I tried”. And Jairo, who is a musician and was at the club that day, said he had seen him “put his penis inside her mouth”.

Is the striker still a professional player?

Robinho has not ended his career (at least not officially). The year before, he was even introduced as an athlete for Santos, but the club backtracked after pressure from fans and sponsors. His last match as a professional athlete was on July 19, 2020, defending Basaksehir, from Turkey.