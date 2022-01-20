Unimed Ceará invests in technology and new units in the state in 2022 – Metro

With a focus on geographically expanding its operations, Unimed Ceará is preparing to reach new customers in the state in 2022. Four new Comprehensive Health Care (AIS) clinics will be built in four regions: Crateús, Quixadá, Itapipoca and Iguatu. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the second half of this year. The AIS model is already implemented in Limoeiro do Norte and will be replicated in other locations.

“The clinic will have a team composed of a doctor specializing in Family and Community Medicine, a nurse and a nursing technician. Customer-centered care will be offered in an integral, holistic, humanized and resolute way, with the aim of promoting health and preventing injuries. In the units it will also be possible to carry out small outpatient procedures”, explains Kelline Paiva, Primary Care Manager at Unimed Ceará.

Unimed Ceará will also invest in expanding offices for telehealth services. In Fortaleza, this process will be carried out at the AIS located at the headquarters of the former Ibeu Ceará. In this way, the number of offices for online service and the multiprofessional team will increase.

Between March and December 2021, 7,200 teleconsultations were carried out by Unimed Ceará, in which only 3% of patients needed to be referred for face-to-face care. In addition, 4,300 calls were made by a multidisciplinary team. By the end of 2022, 50,000 customers are expected to benefit from the improvements.

Technology on the Rise

Another point of attention of the network in the state is the investment in technology to be closer to patients. In the case of the telehealth service, the care assistant will screen patients through the use of artificial intelligence via WhatsApp, as a way of reducing unnecessary trips to an Emergency Room (PA).

Artificial intelligence is in a testing period with the internal public. According to Kelline Paiva, the expectation is that by mid-February all beneficiaries will have access to the service.

“Customers will be able to access the tool from the Unimed website. An interaction between the robot and the customer will begin via WhatsApp. As the client informs the symptoms, the robot interacts and at the end, according to the symptoms reported, the client can receive a link to carry out a teleconsultation, receive the contact of the nursing team, or be instructed to look for an ER. ”, comments the manager.

The technology will also allow for the monitoring of beneficiaries with chronic diseases. The robot will make contact via WhatsApp, to interact and learn about the health status of patients. If there is a sign of decompensation, the robot signals the nursing team, who will contact you immediately.

