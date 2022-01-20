Unimed has a 120% increase in respiratory disease care – Portal Ururau – News Site

The first two weeks of 2022 were marked by an intense flow of patients with respiratory symptoms in health services in Rio de Janeiro. In Unimed-Rio’s own Emergency Care units, located in Barra da Tijuca (two), Copacabana and Méier, the average daily attendance grew 120% compared to November last year. In relation to December 2021, when the curve began to show a strong upward trend, the increase in calls from this service was 36% in the first half of January.

The operator’s four emergencies recorded, together, more than 9,400 visits to patients with respiratory symptoms in the first 14 days of the year, which accounts for more than 70% of the total cases treated in these places. At the Barra da Tijuca Emergency Room alone, the largest emergency in the network, 4,994 visits were made in the period, 3,567 of which were for patients with respiratory symptoms.

“We have suffered the impact of another wave of Covid-19 caused by the holiday season, in addition to the recent outbreak of Influenza and the increase in cases of other respiratory diseases, the latter specifically in children”, says the director of Prontos Calls from Unimed-Rio, Denise Altomar.

With an eye on this intense increase in frequency at its units, Unimed-Rio launched the Virtual Emergency Service, an exclusive service for the operator’s customers, with 24-hour service, every day of the week, in the Medical Clinic and Pediatrics services, without scheduling need.

Source: ascom