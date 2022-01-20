Unintentionally, wanting: Samsung leaks photo of new tablet on its own website

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new tablet in a few weeks time — but it looks like someone at the company is a little excited to reveal the new model soon. That’s because the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra series had its likely appearance leaked this Wednesday (19).

Despite the leak, everything indicates that the device will only be officially unveiled at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for February 8.

The device image was accidentally published by Samsung on its own website. The photo was first seen by the website 91Mobiles, on a website related to Bixby, the company’s support page.

A notch (notch) at the top of the leaked tablet’s screen ended up delivering that, probably, this is already the new version. All because the South Korean company has never released a tablet with a notch on the screen. Therefore, the device can only be the next Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Aside from the notch, another very important clue shows that this is indeed the new device. When hovering the mouse cursor over the image, the description mentions the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (the one on the back), as you can see below.

In addition to the design, rumors point out that the Tab S8 Ultra will have a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a notch. The resolution will be 2960 x 1848 pixels and the front camera will be dual (12 MP + 12 MP). The model will also have a larger battery (11,200 mAh) and options with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.