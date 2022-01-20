United coach comments on Cristiano Ronaldo’s irritation and says what he said to the star when replacing him

Ralf Rangnick commented on the Portuguese star’s dissatisfaction with being substituted for Manchester United’s game against Brentford in the Premier League

the irritation of Cristiano Ronaldo, to the be substituted in the 26th minute of the second half at Manchester United win over Brentford, was more the subject of Ralf Rangnick’s interview than the result in the Premier League.

Soon after adding an important victory away from home, the coach had to answer about Ronaldo’s attitude, who left complaining and even threw a sweater on the floor in a tone of disapproval for leaving the game (see the moment in the video above).

Rangnick even revealed what he said to Cristiano shortly after taking him off, when Marcus Rashford scored United’s third goal.

“When we scored the third goal, I just told him: ‘Listen Cristiano, you are 36 years old, still in fantastic physical shape, but when you become coach at some point, maybe you’ll see it through a different eye.‘” said the United coach.

“He wasn’t happy that I replaced him. He came back from a minor injury, he didn’t train for a week and a half. I was happy to have him for the game today, even more without Cavani. I said to him: ‘Listen, we’re winning 2-0, we all have to learn lessons from what happened at Villa Park, where we were also winning 2-0‘” continued the commander.

“After that game, I was a little mad at myself for not switching to a five line. Today we had exactly the same situation, 15 minutes to play, winning by two, against a team that never gives up. For me, it was logical not to make the same mistake again. So I decided on a five-line with Harry Maguire and put Marcus (Rashford) as a fast winger on the right side. I think it was the right decision. That’s exactly what I talked to Cristiano about”, concluded Rangnick.

United’s interim coach showed tranquility with the situation, which had a lot of repercussion in England, and defended the replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo, even if the attacker doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t expect, you can’t expect a player like Cristiano to be happy to be substituted or not to play. But my job is to make the right decision in the interests of the team and the club and I think it was the right decision today. I hope he sees it the same way now.”