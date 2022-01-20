Unrealistic: Inflation makes rent expensive and forces 90% of homeowners to lower prices

The year turns, and the rent goes up. In 2022, it will be almost 18% more expensive compared to last year. This is because the index used in most contracts, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), calculated by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), has changed by 17.78% in the last 12 months. The accumulated is considered high by the sector and, above all, by tenants. Therefore, more than 90% of the owners do not apply the full adjustment, according to the president of the Bahia Housing Union (Secovi-BA), Kelsor Fernandes.

Most renters have used the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It measures the country’s general inflation and closed at 10.06% in 2021, a value 76% lower than the IGP-M. This is also the recommendation of economist Edísio Freire, who gives some negotiation tips (read at the end of the article).

Biology teacher Bruna Saraiva, 23, was one of those who managed to negotiate. She would have a 66% increase in rent. What was BRL 600 would become BRL 1,000. However, after talking to the owner, he dropped it to 50%. Now, she will pay R$ 900 for the apartment in Pirajá, in Salvador, which she shares with her mother.

“I wouldn’t be able to pay. Before the pandemic, I had two jobs. Now I only have one, so my income has dropped by 50%. I called and understood his side, because, despite the situation being absurd, he also had the rent price adjusted and it would be unfeasible if he didn’t adjust the one here”, says Bruna.

Lawyer Daiana Ribeiro, 39, who has just had a child, managed to reduce the rent increase by 9%. Before the deal, it had increased by 30%. “I paid BRL 950. The owner asked for BRL 1,250 and, with the agreement, we closed at BRL 1,150”, he says. According to Diana, the owner was always understanding. She has lived in the property, which is in Vila Laura, with her husband for seven years.

With the pandemic, she had a 15 % increase in costs, so she has had more difficulty paying the bills. “The situation is much more difficult because of the pandemic, as fixed expenses have increased a lot, such as energy, expenses with food, transport, health insurance. The salary did not follow the same increase”, he reports.

Veterinary medicine student Kathleen Ribeiro, 22, who lives in Ilhéus, in the south of Bahia, was unable to negotiate. This month, she paid R$100 more than in 2021, as the owner applied the full adjustment of the IGP-M. “He already came saying that the price was that, that he couldn’t do it for less”, he says.

Lavínia Muniz dos Anjos, 20, will leave her parents’ house in Nazaré das Farinhas, in the Recôncavo region of Bahia, for Salvador, with her fiancé. The reason is the return to face-to-face classes at the Federal University of Bahia (Ufba), in March. The prices of the apartments, however, postpone the change. “Prices are too high. There’s nothing cheaper than R$700, unfurnished, and in very remote places, like Lauro de Freitas and Camaçari, or in dangerous neighborhoods. With furniture, it costs R$1,200”, says Lavínia.

Owners stop using IGP-M

In the assessment of Secovi-BA, the increase in the IGP-M in the last year was atypical. “It has been used in rentals for years and has always behaved properly, never a spike like the one that happened in 2021. The variations went to levels completely unreasonable”, says Kelsor Fernandes, president of Secovi-BA and who is in the market real estate for 40 years.

For this reason, most owners negotiate the readjustment and do not fully apply it. “Nobody applied this exaggerated percentage, only if the contract is very out of date. Within our company, 100% of the contracts were negotiated. Mostly, inflation, or a little more, to adjust with the market price. There are also owners who are not making adjustments due to unemployment”, points out Fernandes.

In the real estate of director and 2nd secretary Noel Silva of the Regional Council of Realtors of Bahia (Creci-BA), the percentage of increase is between 12 and 13%. “If there is no opposition to the value, the owner’s role is to send the ticket with the new value. But most negotiate, because wages did not undergo the same readjustment”, explains Silva. In addition to the IPCA, other indices may enter the contract, such as the Consumer Price Index (IPC), which ended the year at 9.73%, and the National Civil Construction Index (INCC), which varied 13.84%.

Outlook for 2022

For the president of the Association of Directors of Companies in the Real Estate Market of Bahia (ADEMI-BA), Claudio Cunha, the prospects for 2022 will depend on whether or not the covid-19 pandemic is controlled. “The disclosure of future interest rates and inflation for this year shows that there is a trend towards normalization, but everything will depend on the growth of covid”, he evaluates. The IPCA target for 2022 is 5%. Interest rates are at 9.25% and the projection is that it will increase to 11.75% by the end of the year.

To reverse the scenario of the real estate market, Cunha defends the recovery of industrial production, to keep up with the repressed demand. According to him, the low production with the increase in consumption that caused the increase of the indexes, and, consequently, the values ​​of the rents. “We need to have a recovery and decentralization of industrial production to meet demand and prices to get back into balance. As of the second semester, we can already notice a reduction”, says the president of Ademi-BA.

FGV launches new index, the IVAR

In January, Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) launched an index just to measure the evolution of the values ​​of rented residential apartments in Brazil: the Residential Rent Variation Index (IVAR). According to the coordinator of the IPC Brazil at FGV IBRE, Paulo Picchetti, the IVAR is calculated using transaction values, based on lease agreements and their adjustments.

“The IGP-M contains hundreds of items, created to represent the total of the Brazilian economy, while the IVAR is composed only of information on residential rents, therefore, it represents more directly the evolution of rent values”, defends Picchetti. For now, the index only analyzes four Brazilian capitals – Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre. Regarding the expansion of the analysis to other cities and to Salvador, Paulo Picchetti said that it would be “when providers of information on rental contracts allow robust and representative samples for other cities”.

For one of the directors of Creci-BA, Noel Silva, this index, because it is very low, will not be considered by the tenants. In December 2021, the IVAR rose 0.66%, but the variation of the last 12 months was negative, of -0.61%. “This index is very low and is only being based on four Brazilian capitals, so it does not represent the market as a whole. Rents have not gone up that price”, he argues. Already Kelsor Fernandes, president of Secovi-BA, disregards the possibility of it being used in contracts. “A database needs to be created and done in all cities, especially capital cities,” he says.

how to trade

Economist Edísio Freire explains that there is a lag in the increase in the minimum wage in relation to inflation. So there is room for negotiation. “The IGP-M is different from income growth. The minimum wage had an adjustment of 10.18%, while the IGP-M, of 17.78%. Only then, you lose 7% of purchasing power, because the salary does not increase in the same proportion. Based on this logic, common sense between the parties and an agreement is reasonable, so as not to be a readjustment outside the payment capacity”, he guides.

It indicates the use of the IPCA. “For the owner of the property, it is more important to maintain the rent itself, since, if he loses the tenant, he is not guaranteed a refund of the rent immediately. The offer of an adjustment in the IPCA range guarantees a fairer general inflation price, but each case is different”, advises Freire.