US Senate buries Biden’s electoral reform | World

US senators dealt a fatal blow on Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s electoral reform bill to defend minority voting rights. The defeat comes on the eve of the Democrat completing one year in office..

Faced with a Republican blockade, Democrats could not even get the two bills to the floor, which had already passed the House of Representatives.

The Democratic senators gave up on activating a special procedure that would allow them to submit both texts for a vote in the House even with the opposition’s blockade.

“I am deeply disappointed that the Senate has not defended our democracy. I am disappointed, but not dissuaded,” the US president said after the defeat.

“We will continue to advance necessary legislation and press for changes to Senate procedures that will protect the fundamental right to vote,” Biden added.

Democrats and voting rights activists defended the bill as a necessary response to Republican efforts to restrict it in several states, passing laws that primarily affect blacks and Latinos.

In several states ruled by Republicans, state lawmakers are passing a series of measures to make voting more difficult. They have been spurred on by former President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Biden and, without any proof, alleges election fraud..

“I know it’s not 1965. That’s what makes me so outraged. It’s 2022 and they are blatantly removing more polling places from counties where blacks and Latinos are overrepresented,” blasted Democrat Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey.

The bill promoted by Biden would have guaranteed the right to vote by mail, at the polls and at least two weeks of early voting, in addition to making it election day.

It also sought to prevent the practice of changing constituencies (known as “gerrymandering”) and required states with a history of discrimination to obtain federal authorization to change electoral rules.

But all 50 Republican senators (half of the House, which has 100 seats) voted against the reforms., arguing that restrictions such as limiting postal voting and insisting on voter identification were just common sense.

“The concern is misplaced. If you look at the statistics, black voters are voting at just as high a percentage as everyone else in the United States,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters ahead of the vote.

“In a recent poll, 94% of Americans thought it was easy to vote. That’s not a problem. Turnout has increased. It’s the highest turnout since 1900,” McConnell argued.

The US Senate is currently divided between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats and Independents (who generally vote with the Democrats).

In the event of a tie in a vote, Vice President Kamala Harris has the casting vote, as the US Vice President also serves as President of the Senate.

But to vote on a bill, the support of 60 senators is needed. And no Republican wanted to take Biden’s bills to the floor.