Valorant: qck accident happened in sea jump | valorant

At the time, qck was with some teammates and influencers for an action with a sponsor in the coastal city 60 km from the capital. The injury happened when he jumped into the sea from a platform installed in a line, about 12 meters high. See a video posted by Olga, a FURIA player who was also present at the venue:

In freefall, the player had an impact with his back in the water. qck was promptly attended to by first responders and ambulance on site. Upon arriving at the hospital, he underwent tests, and the diagnosis was of two fractured vertebrae: T11 and T12.

1 of 1 qck, Valorant player from FURIA — Photo: Bruno Álvares/Riot Games qck, Valorant player from FURIA — Photo: Bruno Álvares/Riot Games

– I went to jump from a platform to the sea and the way I fell ended up fracturing two vertebrae (T11 and T12). Thank God I didn’t lose any leg movement. When I arrived at the hospital, the first thing I did was the surgery, because the T12 ended up exploding with the pressure and leaving several pieces of bone scattered through my nerve channel, taking a risk – explained qck.

Dr. Luiz Felipe Carvalho, who did not treat the player, said that an injury to these vertebrae could result in the loss of the sphincter, leave him paraplegic or even have neurological injuries. , depending on the severity.

– This is the segment that fractures the most: T11 and T12. The spine has the curvatures: the dorsal has a kyphosis, a “C” facing forward, and the lumbar has lordosis, a “C” facing backwards. This junction of the two is straight, when we use wedge force (compression), where it is straight is where more fractures – explained orthopedist Dr. Luiz Felipe Carvalho.

The FURIA player had a spinal explosion and therefore had to undergo surgery on the same day. At home after being discharged from the hospital, qck said that the postoperative pain was the most complicated.

– My post-accident days were very difficult because of the pain. Doctors said the surgery went smoothly and couldn’t have gone better. Recovery is being complicated because of the pain and some of what the accident has affected me psychologically, but little by little I’m coming back – said the young man.

– I’ll get back to the training routine little by little. The doctors said the more I walk and move, the better my recovery will be. I would like to thank everyone’s love and concern and say that I’m reading all the messages of support and you can expect a much stronger qck after this experience – concluded the player.