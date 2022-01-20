Vasco receives polls by SAF and Genoa-ITA owners signal interest – 01/19/2022

Still in the phase of studies, legislation and elaboration of its Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF), Vasco has received surveys from international investors. One of those interested in managing the football of the centenary club was the American company “777 Partners”, which owns Genoa, from Italy, and other teams, in addition to having a minority stake of 15% in Sevilla, from Spain. The initial information was given by the American website “Bloomberg” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

As it is still in the construction phase of its SAF, the conversations have not yet progressed. Vasco recently hired the renowned auditing and consulting firm KPMG, to assess the project, and the law firm Veirano, to study all the legal aspects.

At the same time, the club itself created an internal executive council formed by the CEO, Luiz Mello; by the vice generals, Carlos Osório and Roberto Duque Estrada; by the legal vice-president, José Carlos Bulhões; by the Finance Vice-President, Adriano Mendes, and by the Public Relations Vice-President, Maurício Corrêa. The intention is for this group to accompany the studies of the companies.

Once the project is completed, it still needs to be approved by the Deliberative Council, where there is a focus of resistance and still many doubts, which have already motivated requests for clarification.

Initially, Vasco’s idea is to have a 100% SAF of the club, but at no time did the board rule out the possibility of selling shares, something that has emerged with force given the polls.

As a form of attraction, Cruzmaltino has positioned itself in the market as one of the five clubs in the country with a national reach of fans, placing itself alongside Flamengo, Corinthians, Palmeiras and São Paulo.

In addition to owning Genoa (ITA) and owning 15% of Sevilla (ESP), 777 Partners also has investments in the British Basketball League, women’s football, among others.

Recently, the SAF of Botafogo was bought by the American John Textor, and that of Cruzeiro by the company of Ronaldo Fenômeno.