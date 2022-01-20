‘Very different from me’· TV News

Gil do Vigor gave some insights into the BBB22 participants in this Thursday’s Mais Você (20). When asked by Ana Maria Braga about the comparisons between him and Vinicius Fernandes, the economist revealed that he does not agree with the public. “The first days are very emotional. After a while, people will disconnect his image from mine. I think he is very different from me”, said the Pernambuco native.

“I already arrived talking about the game all the time, talking about voting, articulating everything and I already wanted to do strategy. This cheerful way is more characteristic of our Northeast region than personality. BBB21 participant.

Gilberto also said that he liked his brother a lot since his call on TV and that he thinks he is not doing any imitation: “Sometimes you admire a person so much that you end up catching the gestures. I loved it, but he didn’t follow me on social media. So I guess he wasn’t someone who looked up to me.”

Regarding the other participants of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brazil, Gil said that he still doesn’t have a defined crowd, but said that he liked Tiago Abravanel, Maria and Jessilane Alves right away. “There have already been some participants who captivated me a lot. The determination of some”, he explained.

“Their vibe is really hot and I think when they go to parties and have some, there’s going to be some good bullshit,” he speculated. The king of the dog also stated that the entry of the three participants who had Covid-19 will shake the structures of the game.

“If Thaddeus [Schmidt] If you don’t explain exactly what happened, they’ll think there’s some kind of strategy from the three of them. This can move the game and generate a distance between the three of them and the rest of the house”, he projected.

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

