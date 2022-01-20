Via (VIIA3), Magalu (MGLU3) and retailers take off on Ibovespa

Market

The retail sector, which in 2021 bled on the stock exchange, surprised at this Wednesday’s session (19), with the main companies in the sector — American (AMER3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) — growing strong and leading the Ibovespa today.

at the closing of the Ibovespa at Americanas shares rose 9.89%. THE Magazine Luiza shot up 7.13% and the Via jumped 6.66%.

Also noteworthy were the shares of Lojas Americanas (LAME4), advancing 9.4%, and Locaweb (LWSA3), the only one outside the retail sector, gained 12.64%, the highest of the day.

However, concerns persist in the markets regarding the inflation advance worldwide, one of the main enemies of retailers and one of the reasons for its poor performance last year, since the high prices put pressure on the purchasing power of consumers, who start to prioritize basic necessities.

As a comparison, major retailers led the biggest drops in the Ibovespa accumulated in 2021. In order:

Lojas Americanas (LAME4): -77.62%

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3): -75.15%

Via (VIIA3): -69.43%

Sugar Loaf (PCAR3): -68.91%

American Companies (AMER3): -58.67%

Via: Yield curve relief benefited retailers

The relief in the yield curve favored the performance of retailers such as Via and Magalu. Futures interest closed the regular session this Wednesday, 19, at a firm low, following the relief of the dollar and the yields of US Treasury bonds. Both the currency and yields reflect an adjustment from the excesses of the day before, when the 10-year T-note touched a two-year high.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) rate for January 2023 went from 12.097% on Tuesday to 12.015% (regular) and 12.045% (extended). January 2025 was from 11.473% to 11.26% (regular) and 11.28% (extended). January 2027 fell from 11.452% to 11.24% (regular) and 11.29% (extended). And January 2031 fell from 11.571% to 11.37% (regular) and 11.45% (extended).

Traders comment that market fundamentals have not changed – that is, the Federal Reserve has not signaled any change in its monetary adjustment flight plan -, but the weak agenda made room for the correction of Tuesday’s excesses in foreign exchange and fixed income.

On Tuesday, for example, the 10-year T-note climbed to close to 1.88% at its highest, the highest rate since pre-pandemic. This Wednesday, at the close of business in New York, it was at 1.842%. Globally, the dollar fell, with the DXY – which measures the US currency against six strong pairs – to 95.5 points from 95.8 points at Tuesday’s peak. Here, the spot currency yielded to R$5.4659 (-1.70%), the lowest closing value since November 12.

Internally, market agents said they contributed to the search for risk by ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) speeches to allied bloggers.

The PT member played down the criticism of his supporters of former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (without a party), who should be the vice president on the presidential ticket. He also said that, if necessary, he would ally with the center and the center-right to govern.

In the scenario of global inflation, after the income of treasury bonds of the United States touched new highs earlier today, began to give way, in a movement to return the recent highs. The acceleration of the last few days reflects the imminent monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States), a movement that tends to be followed by other central banks given the inflationary acceleration, as shown by data released today in Germany and the United Kingdom, which came stronger than expected.

But there’s inflation…

“The concern of global inflation continues to put pressure on interest rates. The upward trend for Treasuries it’s the Petroleum it doesn’t change, but even so, the stock markets have a small relief”, describes economist Carlos Lopes, from BV, in a note.

As MCM Consultores highlights in a report, investors are starting to take into account that the Fed will quickly adjust the US base rate. “That is, at all FOMC meetings. For the meeting in April, the probability of an increase is 52%, against 43% seven days ago”, he quotes.

In Brazil it is no different. The second preview of the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) in January showed an increase of 1.95%, after 0.43% in the same reading in December, according to Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). At the same time that inflation is under pressure, the spread of the pandemic, with record cases of covid-19 in Brazil, is monitored.

“The strong inflationary pressure should result in interest rate hikes, probably worldwide. In Europe, the 10-year yield on German government bonds was above zero for the first time since 2019. Inflation is still the topic of the moment”, says Helder Wakabayashi, analyst at Toro Investimentos.

“Inflation remains in the spotlight, and now it was the UK’s turn to present higher-than-expected inflation data, closing 2021 at the highest level in the last 30 years. The market is starting to project a more restrictive monetary policy ahead, on the part of the Central Bank of the country”, points out Antônio Sanches, specialist at Rico Investimentos.

Incorporation of LAME4 should boost Americanas in retail

Remembering that this week an important milestone happens: the end of the trading of the shares of the shares of Lojas Americanas, which will have their last day on the Brazilian stock exchange next Friday (21).

The shareholders of Lojas Americanas (LAME4) approved the incorporation of the company by Americanas (AMER3), resulting in the extinction of the company. Americanas, in turn, is the result of the business combination between Lojas Americanas and the former B2W (BTOW3).

The company brought together the physical stores of Lojas Americanas, in addition to a 57% stake in Ame Digital, with the B2W e-commerce. B2W’s shares are now traded on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) under the ticker “AMER3“. the Americans will only have the AMER3 shares listed in B3.

As a result of the merger, the shares LAME4 and LAME3 will be replaced as of the trading session of next Monday (24). The shareholders of the shares will receive, for each share they hold in the company, 0.188964 of the AMER3 share.

Any fractions of shares of American arising from the merger will be grouped into whole numbers to then be sold at auction on B3.

(With information from the State Agency)