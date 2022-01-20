Vice President of Argentina IMF payments coronavirus

By Adam Jourdan and Rodrigo Campos

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Kirchner has criticized the payments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying they cost the country more than Covid-19 as discussions over a new deal of 40 billion dollars show little sign of progress.

The former president blamed the government of her successor, the conservative Mauricio Macri, for the country’s debt problems. Macri’s government struck a record $57 billion deal with the IMF in 2018 but failed to prevent an economic crisis.

“It’s pretty clear that in 2021, the ‘Macrist’ pandemic cost the state more than the Covid-19 pandemic,” Cristina wrote in a blog on Tuesday.

She said payments to the IMF for the year surpassed spending on Covid-19 relief, citing figures indicating that loan repayments cost 1.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), versus 0.9% for Covid-19 assistance. 19.

Reuters was unable to verify the details of its calculations.

The IMF allocated more than $4 billion to Argentina when it allocated more than $650 billion to its members last year. The Fund did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Argentina is racing to strike a deal with the IMF before the end of March — with about $18 billion due this year, according to the current calendar. The two sides do not agree on how quickly the country should reduce its fiscal deficit.