Video captures a bus rocking before tipping over on Avenida Vilarinho, in BH – Gerais

According to the Fire Department, the driver claimed to be at normal speed on the road, but realized that there was a failure in the direction he was pulling to the left. After a click, the steering braked, pulling the bus to the left again and then to the right, tipping the vehicle.

According to passengers, the bus had a click from the first moment it left the station and, even so, the driver continued with the trip.

“First turn he [o nibus] snapped. At the second turn, when he stopped at the first booth, he gave another pop. Driver got out, looked and said it was nothing. When he rounded the corner at Vilarinho, it clicked again. People started saying: ‘you’ll have to stop’ when the bus stopped at the stop before Candelaria station”, says passenger Denise from Ftima.

wanted by State of Mines, the driver of the vehicle and the company declined to comment on the incident.

The expertise of the Civil Police, with the support of the Military Police, is at the scene investigating the cause of the accident.

Falls after losing axis

A bus carrying 93 people overturned on Avenida Vilarinho, around 7:30 am today (20/1), after losing its axis. Despite the scare and almost 100 people involved, only minor injuries, according to firefighters.

“Of the 93 people involved, 29 people were taken, being 2 to HPS Risoleta Neves and 27 to UPA’s in the region. Others refused or did not need medical care (no bruises or injuries)”, say the firefighters.

“Some of them broke their arms, twisted their arms, op”, reports Denise de Ftima.

After the work of the authorities, the collective was dismantled around 10:40 am.

