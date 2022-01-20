Video card loot box offered from GeForce GTX 900 to RTX 3090

Plus 70% chance to win older GPUs

Loot box is not something well seen in games. But what if it was something real and super desired by PC gamers? It’s not easy to get a new GPU with the current situation. Interestingly, a Japanese is selling different boxes containing a significant variety of graphics cards. The ad is on Amazon Japan.

You can see that the difficulty in getting a new video card is all over the globe, but not for this seller, it seems. According to the announcement, it is possible to have a chance to win anything from an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT to GPUs below the GTX 900 and RX 300 series.

At this very moment, the ad is sold out, but according to the PC Gamer website, the amount charged in yen was the equivalent of between 100-120 dollars. This is a value you would find on a used graphics card. Today, there is no longer any segment that comes out in this price range. Entry GPUs are launching above $200.

The listing on Amazon separates the cash levels into four different categories. The best of them, called the “Good Box”, included the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3060 TI, RX 6900 XT, RX 6800, RX 6700 XT or RX 6600 XT GPUs. Among these video cards, there were used and new models. There is a huge difference between an RTX 3090 and an RX 6600, but even so, they were in the same package.



The “High Quality” category doesn’t describe which GPUs were a part of, but the advertiser says that “all graphics cards are real and worth your money, so you shouldn’t worry about that.” If the best box could come with NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA 2 GPUs, this “high quality” box could be offering NVIDIA RTX 20 and AMD Radeon 5000 graphics cards.

“The probability of winning this random box is 100%”, this is the description of the “100% Winning” box. The seller also guaranteed that a product could come with a value equal to or greater than what was paid for. The last category, just called “Cashier”, says that “this is a brave game”.

An image in the ad shows the odds of winning certain cards. You would have a 70% chance of winning “other series of graphics cards”. This statement leads us to believe that old cards would be in that 70%, since with a 16% chance, you could take a GTX 900 and a GTX 10 with an 8% chance.



We may never know the veracity of this joke, but if it is true, whoever took the risk and took an RTX 3090 for 120 dollars, won the lottery.

