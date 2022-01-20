Video: Woman is pushed and falls on subway tracks | World-News | Online Diary

A woman was purposely pushed onto the tracks of a metro station in Brussels, Belgium, last Friday (14). Security camera footage captured the exact moment the 23-year-old assailant propelled the 55-year-old victim as the vehicle came.

The driver, however, managed to brake in time and avoid being run over. The woman and the subway conductor were taken to a hospital in shock, and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder, according to the British portal Daily Mail.

See too:

The video shows the victim waiting for the subway to arrive, when a man approaches her from behind and violently pushes her away. The woman falls onto the tracks and hits her head. Just two seconds later, the subway approaches, but the quick action of the train driver, who slammed on the emergency brake, prevented the tragedy.

Some gifts then helped the victim get off the rails. Other witnesses leave the scene running, probably to chase the attacker.

SEE THE MOMENT:

Hours later, police located the suspect, a 23-year-old Frenchman, at a nearby station. The boy was charged with attempted murder. The woman escaped without serious injuries but was taken to a nearby hospital. It is believed that there is no connection between her and the suspect.