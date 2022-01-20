Weg (WEGE3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) sign an agreement to recharge electric cars in Brazil

Business

THE Weg (WEGE3) closed an agreement with Neoenergia (NEOE3) that provides for the exclusive supply of charging stations for electric vehicles by Weg. The information is contained in a statement released on Wednesday (19) by the Brazilian manufacturer.

With this, Weg becomes the exclusive supplier of Neoenergy in electric mobility solutions for residential, commercial and business customers who have electric fleets.

“Our partnership with Neoenergia seeks to promote and strengthen projects related to solutions for charging electric vehicles and business models related to sustainable energy solutions”, he explains. Manfred Peter Johann, Superintendent Director of WEG Automação, in an official statement.

After the announcement, XP Investimentos released a new report in which it reiterates the buy recommendation for Weg shares, with a target price of R$ 50.00.

What will the partnership look like?

The partnership includes the delivery of charging stations for the line WEMOB Wall by Weg, with a power of 7.4 kW, the most suitable for the residential niche. As for companies, the supply will be from charging stations WEMOB Parking, with 22 kW of power, with one or two outlets, allowing the charging of two vehicles at the same time.

In addition, the contract also includes other important components for the system, such as:

a management platform for billing or apportionment for the consumption of each user,

system for demand control (if there is consumption that exceeds the contracted demand at the stations), and

controlled access via proximity card (RFID tags).

“We want not only to advance in our strategy of making electric mobility a reality in Brazil, but also to structurally serve the entire chain necessary for the feasibility of electric vehicles”, says Johann in a note.

Neoenergia offers electric mobility solutions for residential, commercial and corporate customers in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, in addition to the Federal District. The company’s objective is to expand its services to the entire national territory.

Weg stronger on the ESG agenda

According to a report by XP Investimentos, the agreement between Neoenergia and Weg reinforces the positive view of the company from the perspective ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).

the analysts Marcella Ungaretti and Lucas Laghi believe that this partnership demonstrates the company’s commitment to business models that foster sustainable energy solutions.

“In our view, WEG, as a company exposed to electrification, combined with its exposure to the renewable energy (wind and solar), is very well positioned to be a leading player in the shift to a low carbon economy, and still using innovation as a key tool in this process”, says the report.

Ungaretti and Laghi also point out that the ESG trend is growing and that investors are increasingly pressing companies for a concrete agenda of initiatives in this area.

In the view of analysts at XP Investimentos, Weg’s shares are strengthened with the partnership. They write that the initiative reinforces Weg’s positioning in this sustainable market and corroborates the company’s expectations of growth in the medium-long term.

Weg and Neoenergia quotation this Thursday (20)

Around 11:00 am (Brasilia time) this Thursday, the shares of Weg grew 1.05% on the Stock Exchange, valued at R$ 30.82. Neoenergia’s shares rose by 0.38% at the same time, to R$15.70.