Wesley Safadão quotes meme to comment on Rodrigo from BBB 22

Wesley Safadão showed that he is following the most watched house in the country, “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The singer shared some comments about the program last night and one about Rodrigo Mussi caught his attention.

Safadão limited himself to just quoting a meme when talking about the commercial manager who won Anitta’s heart. “Nobody: A. Rodrigo: A Naiara”, he wrote on Twitter.

It is worth remembering that Rodrigo has already made it clear that he has not identified himself with Naiara Azevedo in the game, and said to colleagues that he intends to talk to the singer when he is drunk.

“I’m waiting to talk to Naiara drunk, because then I’ll say everything I think…”, revealed the commercial manager.