Wesley Safadão quotes meme to comment on Rodrigo from BBB 22

Wesley Safadão showed that he is following the most watched house in the country, “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The singer shared some comments about the program last night and one about Rodrigo Mussi caught his attention.
Safadão limited himself to just quoting a meme when talking about the commercial manager who won Anitta’s heart. “Nobody: A. Rodrigo: A Naiara”, he wrote on Twitter.
It is worth remembering that Rodrigo has already made it clear that he has not identified himself with Naiara Azevedo in the game, and said to colleagues that he intends to talk to the singer when he is drunk.
“I’m waiting to talk to Naiara drunk, because then I’ll say everything I think…”, revealed the commercial manager.
I think that’s a fair way for me to understand, right? I’m going to say it like this: ‘When you arrived I had a perception of you very far from the way you arrived. I think we are a little distant and she knows because she spoke in the room and I said I had to talk to her. I don’t want to be unfair to have on that first day already judge you by your way, but why am I looking for you? Because if it was just that day and you disappeared, but you were so affectionate with my friends, with the people I like, that I want to know if I’m thinking wrong of you. I’m sorry if I’m thinking wrong of you and if there’s a chance we can get to know each other better’. I will speak that.Rodrigo mussi