What death of singer who contracted covid on purpose reveals about pandemic and vaccines

Hana Horka was part of the Czech folk group Asonance (photo: Jaromr ZAJDA Zaj%u010Dek)

A singer from the Czech Republic has died after deliberately contracting Covid-19, her son told the BBC.

Hana Horka, 57, had not been vaccinated and posted on social media that she was recovering after testing positive, but died two days later.

Her son Jan Rek said she was infected on purpose when he and his father got the virus so she could get a covid passport to access certain locations.

The Czech Republic recorded a record number of cases this Wednesday (19/1).

Rek and his father, both fully vaccinated, caught Covid on Christmas. But he said his mother decided not to keep her distance from them, preferring to expose herself to the virus.

“She should have been in isolation for a week because we tested positive. But she was with us the whole time,” he said.

In the Czech Republic, proof of vaccination or recent infection is required to enter many social and cultural venues, including cinemas, bars and cafes.

His mother was a member of one of the oldest Czech folk groups, Asonance. She wanted to get covid so she would be put under less restrictions, Rek explained.

Two days before she died, she wrote on social media that she was recovering: “Now there will be theater, sauna, show”.

On Sunday morning, the day he died, Horka said he was feeling better and had dressed for a walk. But then her back started to ache and she went to lie down in her room.

“In about 10 minutes it was all over,” his son said. “She choked and died.”

Although she was not vaccinated, Jan Rek emphasized that her mother did not believe some of the more bizarre conspiracy theories about Covid vaccines.

“Her philosophy was that she was rather the idea of ​​getting covid than being vaccinated,” he said.

According to him, there was no point in trying to discuss the matter with her, as she got very excited. Instead, he hoped that by telling his story, he could convince others to get vaccinated.

“If you have real-life examples, it’s more powerful than just showing graphs and numbers. You can’t empathize with numbers.”

Jan Rek said his mother’s band Asonance was “a legend” in Czech folk music circles. (photo: family photo)

Preliminary information that the micron variant would cause a milder covid and with a lower risk of complications lead many to follow arguments such as: “better to get infected soon, or on purpose, to get rid of the disease and go on with life with less restrictions” .

For microbiologist Natlia Pasternak, president of the Question of Science Institute, the “terrible” idea is based on “false premises” and can jeopardize individual and collective health.

Pasternak recalls that, some decades ago, when there were no vaccines, parents used to promote the so-called “festivities” of measles, chickenpox or rubella.

In short, the idea was for an infected child to transmit the virus to others. As these diseases are usually milder in childhood, the practice could, in theory, create immunity and avoid greater problems in adolescence or adulthood.

“These parties were extremely risky, because it is not possible to know which child will get the measles and will have a lighter picture or die”, he explains.

“Measles deaths in the first years of life are rare, but they also happen”, he points out.

The microbiologist understands that the evidence that the micron causes a milder infection is still very early.

No national or international health entity recommends this practice — vaccination remains the safest and most effective way to obtain immunity against the coronavirus, especially against the most serious forms of the infection, which lead to hospitalization and death.

records

The number of Covid cases in the Czech Republic reached a new record on Wednesday, with 28,469 cases reported in a population of 10.7 million people.

The government recently introduced new measures to combat the coronavirus, including mandatory testing for staff and students. The isolation period for people who test positive but have no symptoms has been reduced from 14 days to five.

Earlier this month, thousands of people demonstrated in Prague and other cities against the possible introduction of mandatory vaccination for some sectors of society. The government is expected to announce its plans soon.

Around 63% of the total population of the Czech Republic has been fully vaccinated, compared to an average of 69% across the European Union.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!