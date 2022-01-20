What death of singer who contracted covid on purpose reveals about pandemic and vaccines

Hana Horka

Credit, Jaromír ZAJDA Zajíček

photo caption,

Hana Horka was part of the Czech folk group Asonance

A singer from the Czech Republic has died after deliberately contracting Covid-19, her son told the BBC.

Hana Horka, 57, had not been vaccinated and posted on social media that she was recovering after testing positive, but died two days later.

Her son Jan Rek said she was infected on purpose when he and his father got the virus so she could get a covid passport to access certain locations.

The Czech Republic recorded a record number of cases this Wednesday (19/1).

