What is the difference between Ómicron, flu and the common cold?

THE difference between Omicron, flu and cold common is often ignored by some people and this causes confusion when going to the doctor or getting a test to rule out COVID-19 disease.

The only way to know if it’s just a cold or flu or if it’s the Ómicron variant of the new coronavirus is through a PCR test, especially if the vaccination course has been completed, you are more likely to have mild symptoms.



If you want to know more about the symptoms of the Ómicron variant, as well as the discomfort with which it can be confused with the flu or a cold, read on below.

What symptoms do these diseases share?

Mild cold-like symptoms like pain in throat, sneezing and runny nose seem to be increasingly frequent, while the characteristic manifestations of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and loss of taste or smell, decrease.

According to a study published in the journal MedRxiv, Ómicron could infect the throat before the nose, while other variants prefer to camp in the nostrils first. So last December, Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurer, reported that patients with Omicron usually state first that their throat itches and then they have nasal congestion, dry cough and body aches.

THE cold is the mildest of the conditions, it is an illness that peaks between the second and third days, and its most common symptoms are usually sneezing, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, cough, dripping of mucus in the throat and tears and, as a rule, usually does not produce a fever.



THE the flu is accompanied by a feverish process and muscle pain. The Ómicron variant has symptoms including tachycardia, cough, sore throat, runny nose, extreme fatigue, headache, and fever. However, no smell or flavor is lost.

Difference between Omicron, flu and common cold

The first thing to keep in mind are the symptoms. In this case, the loss of smell and taste is specific for the coronavirus, in addition, the omicron variant often causes a headache.

At differences of the three diseases are: the common cold has symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose and congestion, and does not produce a fever. This is the main difference with the flu that happens, besides the intense muscle pain in different parts of the body. With regard to Ómicron, the main signs of its appearance are extreme fatigue, fever, tachycardia, rapid heart rate and muscle pain.

It is important to know the difference between Omicron, flu and the common cold to prevent the variant from spreading further and fight it in time.

