What made the club agree with goalkeeper Fábio, ex-Cruzeiro

After seven reinforcements announced in this transfer window, Fluminense seemed satisfied, but surprised by hitting goalkeeper Fábio, who had advanced negotiations with América-MG. Cruzeiro’s idol, he was seen by the tricolor board as a “market opportunity”. The turn to Rio de Janeiro also had to do with the identification with Raposa.

Even having been one of the most active clubs in this period between seasons, the goal did not seem to be a concern for Flu, which already had Marcos Felipe and Muriel, and there were not even names speculated for the position.

However, some factors weighed in the evaluation to walk with the negotiations with Fábio. Firstly, the vision of the summit changed and the need for a “more ready” goalkeeper began to be assessed. Amid the tight schedule, there is the possibility of Marcos Felipe or Muriel becoming absent, a scenario that would put young Pedro Rangel as an immediate option on the bench – he has not yet made his professional debut.

Free on the market since Cruzeiro left, earlier this year, the transaction did not need to involve immediate expenses. The experience and number of games in recent seasons, despite the 41 years, were also discussed and contributed to a positive endorsement.

Fábio arrived in Rio de Janeiro yesterday afternoon (19), and said that the chance to play for Fluminense was a “door that opened” on Tuesday night, “in such a natural way”. It is worth mentioning that the negotiations with América-MG and Fluminense were carried out on different fronts. The businessman Renê Salviano was talking to the Minas Gerais club, which had an agreement on its way. Already the one who took the name to the Tricolor was Francis Melo, who is Fred’s agent.

In addition to the proposal, the identification with Cruzeiro also weighed heavily on the archer and, therefore, the decision to defend a club outside Minas Gerais. Wearing the Coelho shirt could generate wear and tear with Fox fans.

In Laranjeiras, Fábio will meet names with whom he has worked before, such as coach Abel Braga, and forwards Fred and Willian Bigode.

This will be the goalkeeper’s second spell in Rio de Janeiro. Between 2000 and 2004 he was at Vasco, becoming a starter in 2002, after Helton’s departure.

Fábio left Cruzeiro after 17 years, after failing to reach an agreement for renewal with the new management of the football department, headed by Ronaldo, who owns 90% of SAF. In his most recent spell at the club, he was, for example, two-time champion of the Brazilian, in 2013 and 2014, and two-time champion of the Copa do Brasil, in 2017 and 2018.

In this transfer window, in addition to coach Abel Braga, Tricolor has already announced the arrangements with defender David Duarte, full-backs Pineida and Cristiano, midfielder Felipe Melo, midfielder Nathan and forwards Wilian Bigode and Germán Cano.