‘What would you do?’: Young man travels for 8 hours alone on a transatlantic flight – International

The student noticed something strange when he went to buy a seat for the flight and saw that none of the seats were occupied. (photo: Reproduction/TikTok) A student at Rollins College University, located in Orlando, Florida, United States, had a different experience this year. British Kai Forsyth was surprised to be the only passenger on a flight from London to Orlando. “What would you do if you were the only passenger and you had the entire plane to yourself?” he wrote in a video posted on TikTok.

Forsyth told Fox News that he noticed something strange when he went to choose a seat for a British Airways flight and realized that there was no seat occupied. “Do you know how you choose seats when you’re checking in? Actually, there were no seats, none occupied. I was very confused,” he said.

Upon arriving at the airport on the 9th of this month, the student did not find other passengers boarding the flight. “The cabin crew told me I was the only person on board. The flight attendants reminded me that they were more pilots than passengers. I decided to make friends with one of them, we sat and watched movies for hours and ate unlimited snacks,” the report said. student.

During the eight hours, the student did not take advantage of the space to sit in first or business class. Instead, he improvised a bed on the plane’s empty seats: “It was 8 o’clock [de viagem]So I set up a bed. Literally the most comfortable I’ve ever been on a plane,” he wrote in the video.

In an interview with Fox News, Forsyth thanked British Airways for providing a unique flight and the flight attendant who provided him with food for eight hours.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci