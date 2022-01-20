WhatsApp Cloning: Learn how to identify crime and protect yourself

Criminals often apply blows through the Whatsapp and the most famous of them is Cloning. Although the crime is not new, miscreants look for different ways to make new victims through the messenger.

Understand how WhatsApp cloning works

The cloning of Whatsapp consists of stealing the victim’s account. Generally, the criminal looks for ways to get the activation code of the Whatsapp. It is forwarded by SMS and allows the messenger’s account to be accessed on another cell phone.

In this way, the verification code and the account belong to the criminals, who use strategies to get money from the victim’s friends and family. In this sense, as soon as the fraud mechanisms are discovered, new means are used by the criminals.

Know what to do when WhatsApp is cloned

When the account of Whatsapp is cloned, the first thing to do is to warn friends and family about the fraud and the possibility of being deceived. The same people can report the account by selecting the contact (victim) and tapping “Report Contact”.

In addition, it is possible to contact the messenger’s technical support to report the problem and request the blocking of the Whatsapp cloned. In this case, it will be necessary to access the “Help” option in the application settings and detail the situation in the “Contact Us” tab.

After that, you will have to wait for the WhatsApp team to respond with some solution. You can also contact support via email at “[email protected]” (without quotes).

Identify if WhatsApp has been cloned

If you are suspicious of a possible account cloning, keep the message verification activated (read confirmation). If the blue markers appear without you having viewed the content, be suspicious of the crime.

You can also check active sessions on WhatsApp Web through the app. To do this, go to “Connected Devices”, and check which devices your account is logged into. If you don’t recognize some of them, it’s possible that someone else has access to your account.

Here’s how to protect yourself from the WhatsApp cloning scam

To protect your Whatsapp, the first guideline is to enable two-step verification. The feature adds a layer of security to the messenger, as it asks for a six-digit password every time you access the same mobile number in the app. That way, even if you accidentally send your activation code to criminals, they won’t be able to access your account without your personalized password.

The extra security system can be enabled in the “Settings” of the Whatsapp. When accessing the tab, just go to the “Account” option and select the “Two-Step Confirmation”. Once this is done, follow the onscreen instructions to create a six-digit PIN.

Also, be wary of proposals made by unknown contacts, including from stores that do not have the verification seal. Don’t fall for ads that offer ridiculously discounted promotions or free products, as they can be fraudulent.