Whindersson details Faustão intimate surgery: “I couldn’t sit”

Whindersson Nunes was interviewed by Faustão on his new show on Band. During the chat, the comedian revealed details of an intimate surgery performed in July 2021. The program shown this Wednesday (1/19) was recorded before the communicator tested positive for Covid-19.

“The (pandemic) got in the way so much. It was misfortune after misfortune. I couldn’t do anything. I even had surgery on my private parts. In pleasant countries. There’s not much to do because there’s no reference. You ask people and everyone is embarrassed to say they had it”, began the comedian.

Whindersson also revealed the difficulties of recovery. “I immediately assumed that I had the problem because man has a complex with these things. They are afraid to talk, to talk. I denied it at first, and each day I sat more to the side. After a while, I became so inclined that I seemed to be interested in everything that was said to me,” he said.

The famous also revealed during the conversation with Faustão that he remained 10 days without being able to sit down. “People charged me, they said I didn’t appear on television for a long time. I would reply: ‘Guys, I couldn’t even sit still’”.