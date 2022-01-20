Whindersson tells about her intimate surgery for Faustão: “I couldn’t sit down”

Fausto Silva has received Whindersson Nunes on his show on the Band. During the interview, the comedian told about the intimate surgery he had to perform in July last year. The program, which aired this Wednesday (19), was recorded, as the presenter is away, since he is positive for the coronavirus.

> After debuting in Band, Faustão catches Covid-19 and is removed

READ MORE:

The comedian said that the surgery, performed in the “back area”, was performed during the pandemic and had a difficult recovery. “There’s not much to do because there’s no reference. You ask people and everyone is embarrassed to say they had it”, commented.

Whindersson said he denied it at first and tried to hide the recovery. But, he ended up losing that shame. “I immediately assumed that I had the problem because man has a complex with these things. They are afraid to talk, to talk. I denied it at first, and each day I sat more to the side. After a while, I became so inclined that I seemed to be interested in everything that was said to me.”, says.

The youtuber also commented that he had difficulty sitting for a while, even not sitting for 10 days. “People charged me, they said I didn’t appear on television for a long time. I was like, ‘Guys, I couldn’t even sit still’”, complete.

In addition, Whindersson was a guest on the panel “Personal archive“, where he had his past visited by the presenter.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!