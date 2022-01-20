Who are the millionaires who want to pay more taxes

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Who are the millionaires who want to pay more taxes 6 Views

Abigail Disney

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Among the signatories is Abigail Disney, heiress of the Disney group

A group of more than 100 people who are among the richest in the world urged governments to increase taxes levied on themselves.

The group, dubbed Patriot Millionaires, said the wealthiest were not being forced to play their part in the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As millionaires, we know that the current tax system is not fair,” they stated in an open letter.

The signatories include Disney heiress Abigail Disney and Nick Hanauer, an American businessman and an early investor in the retail giant Amazon. There are no Brazilians on the list. See all names here.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Millionaires ask to pay more taxes – 01/20/2022 – Mercado

More than a hundred millionaires and billionaires asked, this Tuesday (18), for their riches to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved