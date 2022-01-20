Who are the millionaires who want to pay more taxes

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Among the signatories is Abigail Disney, heiress of the Disney group

A group of more than 100 people who are among the richest in the world urged governments to increase taxes levied on themselves.

The group, dubbed Patriot Millionaires, said the wealthiest were not being forced to play their part in the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As millionaires, we know that the current tax system is not fair,” they stated in an open letter.

The signatories include Disney heiress Abigail Disney and Nick Hanauer, an American businessman and an early investor in the retail giant Amazon. There are no Brazilians on the list. See all names here.

“Most of us can say that while the world has gone through an immense amount of suffering in the last couple of years, we’ve seen our wealth increase during the pandemic – yet few of us can honestly say that we’ve paid our fair share of taxes.” say the signatories in a letter to the World Economic Forum.

At the forum, which is being held virtually because of the covid, the NGO Oxfam said that the pandemic has made the richest even richer, while increasing the number of the poor.

The NGO’s report says that declining incomes for the poorest have contributed to 21,000 deaths every day, but added that the world’s 10 richest people have doubled their fortunes since March 2020.

A survey by Credit Suisse bank revealed that in 2020, 5.2 million people became millionaires, bringing the total number of millionaires in the world to 56.1 million.

The British arm of Patriot Millionaires said an analysis by the Fight Inequality Alliance, Oxfam and the Institute for Policy Studies revealed that a 2% annual tax on people over $5 million, 3 % for people with more than US$ 50 million (R$ 273 million), and 5% for billionaires would generate US$ 2.52 trillion (R$ 13.78 trillion) per year.

Credit, Patriotic Millionaires photo caption, British businesswoman Gemma McGough joins the list of signatories

The group claims that taxing the richest 119,000 Britons with those amounts would generate an additional 43.71 billion pounds sterling (R$325.75 billion) a year.

They said the amount could be used to avoid a plan to raise taxes to fund social services in England, pay the salaries of 50,000 nurses and expand available credit in the country.

The group said that globally, $2.52 trillion could lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty and produce vaccines for the entire world.

Gemma McGough, British businesswoman and founder of Patriot Millionaires UK, said: “For the good of all – rich and poor alike – it’s time to right the wrongs of an unequal world. It’s time to tax the rich.”

In the open letter, the signatories said that business and political leaders “would not find the answer in a private forum” and were themselves “part of the problem”.