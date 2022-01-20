WHO director says pandemic is not yet in its final phase

The assistant director-general for access to medicines and pharmaceuticals at the WHO (World Health Organization), Brazilian Mariângela Simão, said in an interview with Globo News, last Monday (1/17), that the pandemic is not yet in its final.

This is because, as Mariângela explained, the new coronavirus is a very versatile virus that mutates very easily. She added that discussions on a global level have been taking place and it “appears” that the coronavirus will become endemic.

A disease is endemic when it is constantly present in the population. In addition, it follows predictable patterns and occurs at an expected level, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It’s not the time to let your guard down

During the interview, the director stressed that it is not yet the time to let one’s guard down, as the Ômicron variant has been shown to be more transmissible than the previous ones, causing an overload of the health system.

According to Mariângela, it is unlikely that Ômicron is the last variant of the new coronavirus due to the fact that a large part of the world population has not yet been vaccinated, not even with the first dose.

Vaccines are still effective

The WHO director said that vaccines against the new coronavirus continue to be effective in reducing cases of hospitalization and death, so much so that the great part of people who need hospitalization are unvaccinated.

She points out, however, that “most likely” vaccines will need to be adapted in the future to formulas that also prevent transmission and infection, as the current ones “work very well” for preventing serious cases and deaths, not working so well. to prevent transmission and infection.