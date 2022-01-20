Why are women more likely to die if operated on by male surgeons?

Cagil Kasapoglu

Women are 32% more likely to die when operated on by men, study finds

Close your eyes and imagine a surgeon, in uniform and ready to perform an operation on you. Are you picturing a man or a woman? If you’re a woman, you should consider imagining a surgeon, because it could save your life.

According to a recent study, women are 32% more likely to die when operated on by male surgeons compared to operations performed by female professionals.

While for male patients the gender of the surgeon made virtually no difference, the study also found that female patients were also more likely to experience complications and be taken back to the hospital within 30 days if the surgeon was male. But why?

Christopher Wallis, the man who led the study, published by the scientific journal JAMA Surgery, is not sure. He told the BBC that his team does not yet have an explanation for these conclusions, but is working on it. So we asked several surgeons for their opinion on why a female patient might be safer in her hands.

pain perception

The study analyzed more than 1.3 million patients treated by 2,937 male and female surgeons in Ontario, province of Canada, between 2007 and 2019. of the association between surgeon-patient sex agreement and surgical outcomes”.

The paper did not make definitive statements about why female patients might have worse outcomes in the hands of male surgeons, but it points in the direction of possible explanations in other research already available.

Credit, EMERSON HOSPITAL photo caption, “Men think women are more anxious and hysterical,” says urologist Oneeka Williams

One suggestion from the study that could explain the findings is the existence of a significant difference in pain perception – male physicians have “a lower appreciation of symptom severity in female patients”.

Urologist Oneeka Williams, from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston (USA), agrees. “I think there is a male bias in not considering complaints from women. They probably think that women are more anxious and hysterical and therefore pay less attention to complaints after surgery. Complaints are disregarded, pain is minimized, and the severity of a disease that is often overlooked or ignored,” she told the BBC.

Jennifer Svahn, a vascular surgeon at Northwell Health University in New York (USA), also agrees. She believes the high death rate may occur “because male surgeons have a greater tendency to dismiss or marginalize the concerns and symptoms of a female patient.”

Attitudes

Nancy Baxter, a colorectal surgeon at St Michael’s College Hospital, University of Toronto (Canada), also believes that “people tend to dismiss pain in women more than pain in men”, but suggests that other factors may play a role.

Credit, Unity Health Toronto photo caption, “When people think of surgeons, they think of men,” says surgeon Nancy Baxter

“When you see the patient, what kind of decisions do you make as a surgeon? Who do you bring into the operating room? There are potentially differences between surgeons in terms of their gender and how they treat male patients and female patients,” she said. to the BBC.

Baxter cited studies evaluating patients with complaints about their heart, showing that female cardiologists deal with female patients better than male cardiologists, which results in better outcomes.

But she also points to differences in attitudes towards male and female surgeons. “During the operation, we know that female surgeons are punished for bad results if they have bad results. They are more likely to have a drop in patient referrals, they are less likely to be forgiven for a bad result.”

“And the bad results are attributed to their skill, whereas in the case of male surgeons the bad results are attributed to fatalities, bad luck. So the female surgeons need to perform better for them to be considered the same.”

Another explanation could be “women’s superior emotional intelligence, empathy, and communication skills,” as urologist Oneeka Williams puts it.

Orthopedic surgeon Kim Templeton, from Kansas University Medical Center (USA), believes that the way female surgeons deal with their patients may help explain the differences. A good patient-doctor relationship is necessary for patients to feel comfortable sharing information that can be critical in making a diagnosis and recommending treatment, she says.

“This allows for more dialogue about surgery concerns and for them to be tackled early.” Previous studies have actually identified that the relationship and interaction between doctor and patient can be impaired if the patient is female and the doctor is male.

Communication issues, however, may not be linked to the physician alone. The Ontario study points out that female patients may report less postoperative pain and complications to their male physicians, and Jennifer Svahn agrees.

“Female patients are possibly less intimidated by female surgeons, therefore more likely to communicate openly and follow instructions more correctly,” he says.

Credit, Dr Jennifer Svahn photo caption, Jennifer Svahn says male surgeons pay less attention to women’s concerns

‘I look like a surgeon’

Gender discrimination in what is a male-dominated professional field has long been recognized and may be a factor in women leaving the medical surgeon profession.

In 2015, female surgeons began using the hashtag “#ILookLikeaSurgeon” on Twitter. Even today, the hashtag gathers many messages about how women in the profession are routinely confused with other roles, almost anything other than that of a surgeon.

Williams says female surgeons are constantly reminded of their gender. “Most patients and staff assume I’m anything but a surgeon,” she says. “The most frequent assumptions are that I’m a medical assistant, secretary, nutritionist and, if I’m lucky, a nurse,” says the surgeon.

“In the most outrageous cases, even after I’ve introduced myself to the patient, discussed the diagnosis, the surgical approach, and the risks and benefits, the patient asks me, ‘Who’s going to do my surgery?'”

She believes that female surgeons must “perform above average to prove that they are capable” and suggests that this may be a factor in explaining the study’s conclusions about the risk of women dying and the gender of the doctor.

“I believe patients still have the stereotypical belief that male surgeons are superior. We are very aware of this and approach each patient with the added pressure of having to push away perceptions that we are inferior to male surgeons. We cannot make mistakes. “

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In the cases analyzed by the study, less than 11% of the surgeons were female.

gender imbalance

While the study’s lead author, Christopher Wallis, stresses that his research shows a general trend for the population as a whole and that this does not mean that a female patient will have worse outcomes with a male surgeon, the study also illustrates the reality of the surgical field. : in the more than 1.3 million procedures analyzed, the patient was a woman in more than 57% of the cases, but the surgeon was female in less than 11% of the cases.

The relative lack of female surgeons is something Jennifer Svahn regrets. “Treatments of any patient by a female surgeon should not be limited by the fact that there are simply not enough women in this professional field,” she says.

“If it’s true that female patients consistently and predictably do better with female surgeons, for whatever reason, we need to make female surgeons, in all surgical fields, available and accessible to female patients.”

Fiona Myint, Vice President of the Royal College of Surgeons of England (UK), recognizes the need to improve gender balance in the surgical field.

“In the UK, more men than women choose to start a license as a surgeon. Women represent 41% of surgeons starting their training, but only 30% of those in the final stage and 14% of surgeons in chief”, she points out.

Women who remain in business are likely to face sexism in the workplace – Williams says it’s a daily experience for her. She remembers being called to the emergency room one night to see a male patient. To make the patient feel comfortable, the nurse played with him, advising him to ‘control himself and not hit on the doctor’.

“He had reduced me to an object, in the most misogynistic way, and invited this patient to see me not as a surgeon, but as a woman he could disrespect and whose space he could violate.”