Why are women more likely to die if operated on by male surgeons?

Close your eyes and imagine a surgeon, in uniform and ready to perform an operation on you. Are you picturing a man or a woman? If you’re a woman, you should consider imagining a surgeon, because it could save your life.

According to a recent study, women are 32% more likely to die when operated on by male surgeons compared to operations performed by female professionals.

While for male patients the gender of the surgeon made virtually no difference, the study also found that female patients were also more likely to experience complications and be taken back to the hospital within 30 days if the surgeon was male. But why?

Christopher Wallis, the man who led the study, published by the scientific journal JAMA Surgery, is not sure. He told the BBC that his team does not yet have an explanation for these conclusions, but is working on it. So we asked several surgeons for their opinion on why a female patient might be safer in her hands.

