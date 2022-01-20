Why is 2022 the year of mental health in business, and what does technology have to do with it? – Business Season

+



Mental health will be a key issue for companies in the post-pandemic (Photo: Shutterstock)

Each December, the editors of LinkedIn Brazil publicize the Big Ideas or Tendencies that will bomb the following year. “In 2022, what can we expect from the future of the planet? How will we behave when we return to the offices? And what can we do to remedy the damage to the mental health caused by the crisis?”, question editors Guilherme Odri and Rafael Kato.

The first trend? “The future of the pandemic will focus on mental health.”

“In 2022, the world will need to recognize the trauma that the pandemic has left. Life may be getting back to normal, but many people are still struggling with sadness, depression, and anxiety. Many countries face a shortage of doctors, and Brazil is no different, as there is a problem of poor geographic distribution, with demand for doctors in different specialties. Digital platforms can make an immediate difference on this front. The next frontier will also include apps and wearable devices to help people manage their treatment,” write Odri and Kato.

It turns out that mental disorders are determined by multiple causes, including biological, psychological, social and cultural aspects. And, although we cannot determine a single cause for mental illness, there are aspects that can constitute “triggers” for endless stress and anguish.

Workplaces where there are abusive practices, such as harassment or moral abuse, for example, generate a toxic environment, making people sick.

“A diagnosis of psychosocial risks is very important, such as excessive overtime, pressure for deadlines, lack of adequate equipment, lack of flexibility, lack of boundaries between personal life and work, among other risk factors. There are also those that emerged with the pandemic, such as telecommuting, the use of alcohol and other drugs, and hyperconnectivity”, says Ana Carolina Peuker, CEO and founder of BeeTouch.

Ana Carolina Peuker, CEO of Bee Touch (Photo: Andréa Gaiz)

Despite some advances, such as greater openness to the discussion of the topic, Ana Carolina says that the subject is still taboo and there are many stigmas. “Mental and physical health are still perceived as separate things. Mental illnesses are not seen as real problems. They pass for invention or hoax.”

For the founder, the corporate universe is still concerned with the health plan, prioritizing the management of physical illnesses. “In practice, the account of accidents and absences due to mental health has been coming for a long time.”

She is right. It is a historically neglected area and, as a result, everyone is harmed: workers, companies and society. In 2020 alone, the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Special Secretariat for Social Security and Work show that almost 300,000 workers were on leave in Brazil.

And, in addition, there was an increase of almost 30% in the granting of disability pensions and sickness benefits for problems such as depression, compared to that recorded in 2019. Apart from the secondary consequences, such as presenteeism, absenteeism and turnover.

“After payroll, healthcare costs are the biggest in a company,” reminds me Ana Carolina, whose BeeTouch uses technology and data science to identify and track psychological risks in corporate environments.

Based on this analysis, it offers mental health solutions based on reliable data and measures.

“I like to say that we are not mental health adventurers, we are scientists. We developed the first digital psychological assessment platform in the country, Avax Psi. Today, we have tools like the ‘Burnometer’, which measures levels of exhaustion from work. In addition, we developed the psychosocial risk index, which helps companies predict mental health risks and implement action plans based on the root of psychosocial risks and the real needs of employees.”

Both the tools and the psychological assessment remotely, through a platform, have as a background the data obtained via assessment protocols and analysis algorithms. The result is the creation of psychologically healthy and appropriate environments – an important strategy to prevent and combat occupational diseases and reduce costs.

“The absences due to mental disorders are reflected in productivity losses for companies, losses in the quality of life of workers and higher accident rates, in addition to expenses with lawsuits and resignation requests – which have been increasing a lot in recent years”, he reminds me. Ana Carolina.

I ask her what the market trends are in 2022. “First, compliance with legislation. There are already regulatory norms from the Ministry of Labor, which require the assessment of psychosocial risks. But many companies neglect this obligation. In addition, with the publication of ISO 45003, those companies that have or seek this certification must be careful and use cutting-edge technologies and scientific knowledge to identify and mitigate potential risks”, he observes.

“The use of technology helps to anticipate mental health risks, create traceability of these risk factors. And also to identify the needs of employees.”

Much more than punctual programs in specific months of the year, such as White January and Yellow September, it is necessary to promote a culture of mental health, in a systemic and lasting way. This involves strategic actions and organizational policies aimed at this end.

Artificial Intelligence emerges as an ally in the provision of psychological services, as it can contribute to early diagnosis, helping in digital emergency care channels, with chatbots, and also in understanding the mass of data that is formed from it.

The question is how to treat this data, what to do with it, how to use it in favor of development, how to use it in more assertive decision-making. That is why scientific rigor and technical foundations in the area of ​​mental health are so important.

“Home-made” solutions are no longer enough.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, a case

Acting for more than 30 years in the assistance of law in the State of Mato Grosso do Sul, CAAMS has the LegalMente Program, and is present to provide the necessary assistance when the lawyer is in a state of vulnerability.

“Due to the pandemic, several cases of mental disorders and absences from work were triggered. To ensure the maintenance of life, CAAMS and OAB/MS launched Plataforma’legalmentecaams.com.br. Online psychological care brings many facilities, as the lawyer and their families can book the consultation directly on the platform, with prices below those practiced in the market, and carry out the session from any location”, tells me Euclydes José Bruschi Júnior, secretary general of CAAMS

“Convenience can increase adherence. However, we believe that the difference is having well-trained and supervised teams. In addition, the work must not do without the intelligent use of data”, he says.

Mapping, he reveals, has been the guiding thread of all actions, and the results have been positive. “We started from a safe place to act, which ranked these demands and showed us a ‘map’ to follow. Without this, we would run the risk of targeting some target that was not a priority.”

*Marc Tawil is an entrepreneur, communication strategist, writer, educator and speaker. No. 1 LinkedIn Brazil Top Voices and LinkedIn Learning Instructor, he is a three-time TEDxSpeaker and launches in 2022 by HarperCollins Brasil the book Be Your Own Brand. Access the official channels on Telegram and YouTube.