Will PIS be paid double? What is the new salary bonus amount? See calendar, PIS table and latest news

Workers are still waiting for the payment of the PIS/Pasep 2022. The calendar has already been approved and released for this year. (see more below). Many people also want to know if the salary bonus will be paid double in 2022.

With the readjustment of the minimum wage, in 2022, the value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus also changed. This is because the calculation of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance considers 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment.

Another frequently asked question is PIS/Pasep salary bonus will be paid double. See answers to this and other questions below.

Payment of PIS 2021

The amount that will be paid to the worker depends on the number of months worked during the PIS/Pasep calculation base year.

Those who worked twelve months of the year will receive a full minimum wage. For those who worked less, the proportional payment will be paid.

Will salary bonus be paid double?

The benefit that the payments would start in 2021 would refer to the period worked in 2020. In 2022, the payments would refer to the previous year;

It is for this reason that in 2022 the payment of the salary bonus can be doubled for workers.

Since the salary bonus rule determines that it will always be paid in the year following the one exercised.

Therefore, if you had months of work with a formal contract in 2020 and also in 2021, you should receive double PIS in 2022.

The amounts to be paid will be calculated from the readjustment of the minimum wage 2022.

PIS PASEP Calendar 2022

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

