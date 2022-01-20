With a new ceiling, Bolsonaro will have R$ 1.8 billion more to spend in 2022

The change in the spending ceiling rule adopted after the promulgation of the so-called PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatórios, in December last year, will give the federal government an extra R$ 1.8 billion to spend in 2022, year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should seek re-election. The calculation was done by IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution), body linked to the Senate.

Until then, the spending ceiling limited the growth of most public spending to the inflation registered in the 12 months through June of the previous year. That is: for 2022, for example, the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) used as a basis would be the accumulated between June 2020 and June 2021, according to the old rule.

This year, however, the spending ceiling now considers inflation for the first six months of the previous year (January to June 2021), plus projections for the remaining six months. This is because the Budget is always discussed and voted on during the second half of the year — and, therefore, before the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) calculates and publishes the IPCA for the period.

Based on the new rule, the final report of the 2022 Budget approved in Congress considered the inflation projection at 10.18%. But the 2021 IPCA was slightly lower, at 10.06%. That difference of 0.12 percentage points gave the federal government an extra R$1.8 billion to spend this year, according to the IFI.

In addition, the change in the spending ceiling still allows this excess to be offset only in the preparation of the 2023 Budget. “In practice, it opens up the possibility of budgets always operating above the constitutional limit, postponing any adjustments to the period”, explained the institution in a report released today.

This additional spending space is concentrated in the Executive Branch, according to the IFI. “In the other Powers and autonomous bodies, on the other hand, the Budget contains a slack of R$ 3.1 billion in relation to the new limits, leading to a net surplus of R$ 1.3 billion”, he adds.

“Born Pie”

Executive director of the IFI, economist Felipe Salto criticized today the fact that, in the end, the 2022 Budget is higher than the spending ceiling – a legacy, according to him, of the enactment of the PEC dos Precatórios.

“THE LOA [Lei Orçamentária Anual] 2022 was born crooked. With the new inflation rule for December accumulated in 12 months to correct the ceiling, the Budget was approved based on a projection. As inflation got higher [ele quis dizer abaixo] than expected, the budget is almost R$ 2 billion higher than the ceiling. Another offer from the PEC of the Precatórios”, he joked.

LOA-2022 was born crooked. With the new 12-month cumulative inflation rule correcting the ceiling, the budget was approved on a projection basis. As inflation was above forecast, the budget is almost 2 billion higher than the ceiling. Another offer from the PEC of the Precatórios. https://t.co/4nTEE1W4R7 — Felipe Salto (@FelipeSalto) January 19, 2022

Salto also showed that, with the new rules, the space of R$ 113.1 billion opened in the Budget will not only be used to pay for Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, as the federal government claimed when defending the PEC from Precatórios. Of this total, more than BRL 16 billion will still be used to pay the rapporteur’s amendments — a device that became known as the “secret budget”.

Amendments are one of the tools used by deputies and senators to revert part of the Budget to its political bases and, thus, also guarantee support in votes. They were nicknamed “secret budget” due to the lack of transparency, since they do not allow the individual identification of the authors of the requests, nor the destination of the money.

“In the RAF [Relatório de Acompanhamento Fiscal] nº 60, which we have just released by the IFI, you know that, as we have shown for months, the fiscal space opened up by the implosion of the spending ceiling was not just for Auxílio Brasil. Just take a look at the table below. R$ 16.5 billion just for the rapporteur’s amendments”, pointed out the economist.