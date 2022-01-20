With goals from Roger Guedes and Du, Corinthians defeats Audax

Continuing the pre-season work, Corinthians played a training game with Audax — a team that competes in the A2 Series of the Paulista Championship — and won 2-1, with goals from Du Queiroz and Roger Guedes. The midfielder Gabriel, against, scored the goal of the Greater São Paulo team. The game was divided into four 35-minute halves and coach Sylvinho kept the starting lineup.

Corinthians started the match with Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Giuliano, Renato Augusto; Willian, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan. Still awaiting a response from Diego Costa, who received a salary offer from the board, Sylvinho improvised in the offensive system by scaling Mantuan as a false 9.

In the second stage, the technical commission removed Renato Augusto and Willian for the vacancies of Gustavo Mosquito and Gabriel Pereira. It is important to point out that the pair of socks was presented later than the others and, therefore, is not yet at the same physical stage as the rest of the cast.

The reserve team was selected with Matheus Donelli; João Pedro, Xavier, Raul Gustavo, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Paulinho, Du Queiroz; Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Silva and Luan. According to information released by Corinthians, Sylvinho made four changes in the fourth and final half of the training game by placing Carlos Miguel, Bruno Melo, Adson and Jô in the vacancies of Donelli, Xavier, Mosquito and GP.

Roger Guedes’ goal was assisted by Renato Augusto, while Du Queiroz scored from outside the area. The game was not broadcast, however, Audax’s Twitter reported that midfielder Gabriel sent it against the net in the first half of the activity.

Singer MC Livinho, popular funk artist in Brazil, participated in the match. The funkeiro signed with the Osasco club after defending São Caetano in the last half of last year.

Corinthians returns to training tomorrow afternoon at CT Joaquim Grava. Hours earlier, the club presents the side Bruno Melo, on loan from Fortaleza until the end of this season, to the press.