With Marcão and Dudu, SBT Notícias sinks and has a third of Record’s ibope · TV News

With Marcão do Povo and Dudu Camargo in the presentation, SBT Notícias sank in the audience and registered a third of Record’s ibope on Tuesday (18). The lunchtime newscast scored an average of 2.3 points from 11:57 am to 2:15 pm, while Edir Macedo’s broadcaster scored 7.3 in the direct confrontation.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, SBT Notícias obtained 5.6% of the share (participation) during the newsletter, at a time when 42% of televisions in Greater São Paulo were on. At the same time, Record won a 17.6% share.

With less than a week on the air, SBT Notícias has already undergone drastic changes. As of last Monday (17), Darlisson Dutra lost the starting position to Marcão and Dudu and had to return to Primeira Impacto, which kept the other two presenters as well.

Despite this, yesterday, Dutra even appeared at the end of SBT Notícias to present a news about the suspension of cruises in Brazil.

Also on Tuesday (18), Record’s General Balance scored 7.5 audience points in the São Paulo region from 11:51 am to 3:20 pm. In the direct confrontation, the newscast was the isolated vice-leader in the fight for Ibope, followed by Band and SBT, who scored 2.4 and 2.2, respectively.

Check below the hearings on Tuesday, January 18, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.8 Good morning SP 8.1 Good morning Brazil 8.6 More you 7.6 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.6 SP1 10.9 Globe Sports 11.2 Newspaper Today 11.0 The Carnation and the Rose 12.4 Afternoon Session: Big People 11.6 The clone 14.4 Workout Dreams 13.6 In the Emperor’s Time 14.9 SP2 18.7 The More Life, the Better! 20.2 National Journal 20.7 a place in the sun 23.1 Big Brother Brazil 22 25.6 Globo newspaper 12.1 Go glue 7.9 BBB Network Bulletin 7.9 Owl 1: Stella’s Mystery 5.9 Owl 2: Swirl 4.4 hour 1 4.3 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.0 General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am) 1.8 General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am) 2.8 Speak Brazil 3.1 Nowadays 3.8 JR 24h (morning) 4.6 General balance 7.5 Proof of love 6.5 JR 24h (afternoon) 5.0 Alert City 6.6 Record Journal 8.4 The Bible 8.4 Cine Record Especial: The Kidnapping of Subway 123 4.9 JR 24h (dawn) 2.9 Speaks, I hear you 1.4 Religious 0.3

Average of the day (7:00/0:00): 4.0 First Impact 2.8 Good morning & Co 3.0 Chest Prize Coupon 3.1 SBT News 2.3 Family cases 1.8 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 2.2 gossiping 2.2 Come here 2.7 sea ​​of ​​love 4.0 Tomorrow Is Forever 5.2 if they leave us 6.1 I give you life 6.7 Chest Prize Coupon 6.4 SBT Brazil 5.7 Angel’s face 7.4 Mouse Program 5.3 Spectacular Cine: To the Bottom 5.1 The Night 3.2 Operation Mosque 2.3 Reporter connection 2.1 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 2.4 First Impact (4h-6h) 2.8 Average of the day (7h/0h): 2.9 First Newspaper 0.2 Bora SP 1 0.3 Bora SP 2 0.6 Let’s go Brazil 1.1 The Chef 0.7 Open game 2.6 The Ball Owners 2.7 best of the afternoon 1.5 Brazil Urgent 4.3 Brazil Urgent local 5.3 Band Journal 4.8 Faustão in the Band 6.1 1001 Questions 2.1 Night news 1.2 What End Toward (dawn) 0.6 Total Sport (dawn) 0.6 More Geek 0.3 More Info (dawn) 0.2 Band Journal 0.2

Source: Broadcasters