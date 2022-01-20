With Marcão and Dudu, SBT Notícias sinks and has a third of Record’s ibope · TV News

With Marcão do Povo and Dudu Camargo in the presentation, SBT Notícias sank in the audience and registered a third of Record’s ibope on Tuesday (18). The lunchtime newscast scored an average of 2.3 points from 11:57 am to 2:15 pm, while Edir Macedo’s broadcaster scored 7.3 in the direct confrontation.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, SBT Notícias obtained 5.6% of the share (participation) during the newsletter, at a time when 42% of televisions in Greater São Paulo were on. At the same time, Record won a 17.6% share.

With less than a week on the air, SBT Notícias has already undergone drastic changes. As of last Monday (17), Darlisson Dutra lost the starting position to Marcão and Dudu and had to return to Primeira Impacto, which kept the other two presenters as well.

Despite this, yesterday, Dutra even appeared at the end of SBT Notícias to present a news about the suspension of cruises in Brazil.

Also on Tuesday (18), Record’s General Balance scored 7.5 audience points in the São Paulo region from 11:51 am to 3:20 pm. In the direct confrontation, the newscast was the isolated vice-leader in the fight for Ibope, followed by Band and SBT, who scored 2.4 and 2.2, respectively.

Check below the hearings on Tuesday, January 18, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.8
Good morning SP8.1
Good morning Brazil8.6
More you7.6
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.6
SP110.9
Globe Sports11.2
Newspaper Today11.0
The Carnation and the Rose12.4
Afternoon Session: Big People11.6
The clone14.4
Workout Dreams13.6
In the Emperor’s Time14.9
SP218.7
The More Life, the Better!20.2
National Journal20.7
a place in the sun23.1
Big Brother Brazil 2225.6
Globo newspaper12.1
Go glue7.9
BBB Network Bulletin7.9
Owl 1: Stella’s Mystery5.9
Owl 2: Swirl4.4
hour 14.3
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.0
General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am)1.8
General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am)2.8
Speak Brazil3.1
Nowadays3.8
JR 24h (morning)4.6
General balance7.5
Proof of love6.5
JR 24h (afternoon)5.0
Alert City6.6
Record Journal8.4
The Bible8.4
Cine Record Especial: The Kidnapping of Subway 1234.9
JR 24h (dawn)2.9
Speaks, I hear you1.4
Religious0.3
Average of the day (7:00/0:00): 4.0
First Impact2.8
Good morning & Co3.0
Chest Prize Coupon3.1
SBT News2.3
Family cases1.8
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel2.2
gossiping2.2
Come here2.7
sea ​​of ​​love4.0
Tomorrow Is Forever5.2
if they leave us6.1
I give you life6.7
Chest Prize Coupon6.4
SBT Brazil5.7
Angel’s face7.4
Mouse Program5.3
Spectacular Cine: To the Bottom5.1
The Night3.2
Operation Mosque2.3
Reporter connection2.1
SBT Brazil (re-presentation)2.4
First Impact (4h-6h)2.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 2.9
First Newspaper0.2
Bora SP 10.3
Bora SP 20.6
Let’s go Brazil1.1
The Chef0.7
Open game2.6
The Ball Owners2.7
best of the afternoon1.5
Brazil Urgent4.3
Brazil Urgent local5.3
Band Journal4.8
Faustão in the Band6.1
1001 Questions2.1
Night news1.2
What End Toward (dawn)0.6
Total Sport (dawn)0.6
More Geek0.3
More Info (dawn)0.2
Band Journal0.2

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 74,666 households in Greater SP

