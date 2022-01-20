“With that mentality”; striker fears competition in Flamengo de Paulo Sousa and prefers to play in rival

Flamengo is still “slowly” in the ball market, but Rubro-Negro will certainly seek punctual reinforcements. Paulo Sousa has been talking to the Flamengo board to align some points, mainly gaps left in the squad since last year. Therefore, a defender, midfielder, midfielder and striker became priorities.

It is in this context that the carioca club made a Query by the uruguayan Brian Rodriguez, from Los Angeles FC, from the United States. However, his preference is to play for Internacional by the sequence of games. According to his friend and former teammate, Adriano Freitas, goalkeeper for Cerrito, from Uruguay, the striker sees a lot of competition at Mais Querido.

“He said (Brian): ‘Flamengo is also there, but I know that competitiveness will be much greater and at Inter I will have more opportunities’ he knows, he is humble”, said in an interview that was passed on by Rádio Bandeirantes, from Rio Grande do Sul.

The young man is 21 years old and is considered very promising. That’s why Flamengo wanted to know what the business would be like to have him. However, the athlete understands that there are many options in the sector and he would have to “scramble” a lot at the beginning to gain any chance. At Internacional, that would be different, because he would be hired to make the difference.

On social media, Flamengo fans thanked the gringo for the lack of definition and understand that to play for Flamengo you need to have another mentality, of a winner, of arriving to seek his space in the club. Other names are analyzed internally by the CRF.