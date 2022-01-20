woman gives birth to two babies conceived a week apart

Marley Mokwena and her husband, Tebogo, were shocked to learn the details of when they found out they were expecting twins in an initial exam.

The doctor told the surprised couple that the twins had been conceived a week apart.The.

“The doctor kept looking between us and the screen and eventually he told us one was 14 weeks and the other 13 weeks”, said Tebogo, 31, according to “Metro”. “We just couldn’t believe it, we just went in to find out the sex, thinking we were just having one baby. “To be told not only that we were having twins, but that they were conceived a week apart was amazing.”, he added.

Marley, who works from home, and Tebogo, a journalist, named their children Asher and Adar. They live in Polokwane (South Africa).

Asher and Adar were born a week apart Photo: Playback/Facebook

Asher and Adar were born a week apart Photo: Playback/Facebook

“We were shocked, speechless, by the news. The difference of one week was a total surprise, we were completely speechless”, commented Marley, 25. “At the time we didn’t know much about it, it was only when we got back home that we did some research on it”, amended.

The phenomenon, called superfetation, means that two babies can be conceived separately but develop together in the womb.

“It’s actually more common in animals, for humans it’s extremely rare”, said the father.

When they were born at 37 weeks, the babies weighed 2.8kg and 2.9kg. Today they are 15 months old.