Woman sentenced to death for using Mohammed photo on WhatsApp

In Pakistan, blasphemy is considered a crime punishable by death – (credit: Agência Brasil)

After posting a caricatured photo of the Prophet Muhammad on her WhatsApp status, 26-year-old Pakistani Aneeqa Ateeq was arrested on blasphemy charges. She has been incarcerated since May 2020 and was sentenced to death by hanging.

In Pakistan, blasphemy is considered a crime punishable by death. More than 80 people in the country are arrested on the same charge. It is worth remembering that distributing any type of caricature of Muhammad can be framed in the crime.

“Whoever by word, spoken or written, or by visible representation or by any imputation, insinuation or insinuation, directly or indirectly, desecrates the holy name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) shall be punished by death, or life imprisonment, and will also be liable to a fine”, says the penal code of the country. Despite being punishable by death, no person in the country has been hanged for blasphemy so far.

According to the British newspaper DailyMail, a friend of Aneeqa begged her to remove the photo from her status as soon as it was posted, but she did not remove it. The sentence was handed down on Wednesday (19/1) in the city of Rawalpindi and the court ordered that the woman be “hanged by the neck until she is dead”.

Laws that make blasphemy a crime are heavily criticized by human rights groups for being seen as vague and abusive. In Pakistan, 98% of the population are Muslims, so international NGOs believe that such laws have often been used to intimidate minorities of religions such as Hinduism and Christianity.

8-year-old is arrested on the same charge



In August 2021, a Hindu boy was arrested in Pakistan after allegedly peeing on a rug in the library of a religious school. He was the youngest person to be accused of blasphemy in the country.

The charges were dropped by the police after pressure from the government and the media. His release on bail led a mob to damage a Hindu temple in the conservative town of Bhong, in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district. The boy and his family needed to be placed in preventive custody.