World breaks new daily record with 3.79 million cases of Covid | World

Amid the proliferation of omicron variant of the new coronavirus, the world recorded more than 3.79 million cases of Covid-19 in just 24 hours.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The United States continues to lead the ranking of new infections (979,000), followed by India (317,000), Israel (243,000) and Italy (200,000). Brazil returned to the top 5 after registering its record of new infections in just 1 day (195 thousand).

The 10 countries with the most confirmed cases in the last 24 hours were:

United States: 979 thousand India: 317 thousand Israel: 243 thousand Italy: 200 thousand Brazil: 195 thousand Spain: 157 thousand Germany: 139 thousand Argentina: 128 thousand Mexico: 109 thousand United Kingdom: 107 thousand

The data are from Wednesday (19) and were compiled and released this Thursday (20) by “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

They are slightly different from the data from the consortium of press vehicles, which recorded 205,000 new cases of Covid-19 in Brazil in the last 24 hours.

Covid deaths and vaccination

2 of 2 Patient is taken to hospital in Toronto amid soaring Covid cases in Canada on January 3, 2022 — Photo: Cole Burston/Reuters Patient is taken to hospital in Toronto amid soaring Covid cases in Canada on January 3, 2022 – Photo: Cole Burston/Reuters

The number of deaths from Covid-19 interrupted a downward trajectory – which occurred from the beginning of December to the beginning of January – and started to rise since then.

But the average of new deaths is not growing at the same rate as the explosion in the number of infected.

There were 10,400 deaths worldwide in the last 24 hours, and with that the moving average rose to 7,200 (an increase of 20% in two weeks and 6% in one month).

The average number of new cases is currently at 2.94 million and has risen 55% and 353% in the same periods.

The current moving average of deaths is at the same level as the first wave of the pandemic, in April 2020 (when it peaked at 7,100). At the time, the world recorded an average of 87,000 cases per day.

Today, with 60% of the world population vaccinated with at least one dose and 50% fully immunized, the world has an average of almost 3 million new infections per day and is registering the same number of deaths.

Covid cases and deaths worldwide Daily average Peak of the 1st wave (04/17/2020) Currently (01/19/2022) new infected 87 thousand 2.94 million new deaths 7.1 thousand 7.2 thousand