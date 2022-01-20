Xbox Game Pass will have Death’s Door, Hitman Trilogy, Rainbow Six Extraction in January

This week’s releases will be available on the platform on day one

The next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass leaked just before the official announcement this week. There are still not many details about the announcement, but a publicity image of the next group of games to arrive on the service was made available ahead of time on the website of the Microsoft. The company should present, soon and in an official way, which titles will arrive and leave this January.

Among the novelties, the highlight goes to the new hitman trilogy, who arrives at the service on day one, as well as Rainbow Six Extraction. Both will make their debuts on the day January 20 – this Thursday – and, thus, will be available for subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass.

Rainbow Six Extraction: A More Sinister, Even More Tactical Tone for R6 [opinião] We played 4 hours of the game and shared our impressions!



Upcoming Game Pass games

Check out the leaked list of the next games that will come to the Xbox Game Pass. As already mentioned, the Microsoft should make the announcement of the titles soon and with more details. As of this writing, the available list features:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Cloud, Consoles and PC)

(Cloud, Consoles and PC) Death’s Door (Cloud, Consoles and PC)

(Cloud, Consoles and PC) Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/20

(Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/20 Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/18

(Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/18 Pupperazzi (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/20

(Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/20 Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/20

(Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/20 Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/20

(Cloud, Consoles and PC) – 01/20 Taiko No Tatsujin (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PRAÇA)

It is likely that confirmation of Microsoft be made this Tuesday (18) and, if so, this news should be updated. So, not to miss any news, stay tuned here at adrenaline!

What PC do I need to play God of War? 12 boards and 13 CPUs tested!

We put several components to the test to see how they do!



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Wccftech